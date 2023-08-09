The new shop will open at Silkwood Park industrial estate, just off J40 of the M1, in September and promises to create around 20 jobs.

Greggs has not yet confirmed whether the shop will include a drive-thru, but the application which includes plans for two drive-thru units, was submitted by Lightstone Fryers Way LLP and approved by Wakefield Council in December 2022.

Greggs has confirmed they will share more details about the store opening closer to the time.

As part of the proposals, the site will lose 83 car parking spaces, but 279 spaces are to be retained throughout the park to support the use of the existing units.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Wakefield next month. We will be able to share further details with you closer to the opening.”

The two new retail units will be close to the A638 Wakefield Road, but with a new entrance created off Goldsmith Drive.

Greggs is yet to confirm whether it will be a drive-thru.

Currently there are 10 Greggs locations in Wakefield, including at Snowhill Retail Park, Trinity Walk, and Wakefield Westgate Station.

If the drive-thru opens, it will be the third in Yorkshire, following the first location in Sheffield and the second in Bradford, which opened in May of this year.