News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Hold on to your sausage rolls: Greggs confirms new opening in Wakefield creating 20 jobs

High street bakery chain, Greggs, has confirmed that it is set to open a new store in Wakefield next month.
By Shawna Healey
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The new shop will open at Silkwood Park industrial estate, just off J40 of the M1, in September and promises to create around 20 jobs.

Greggs has not yet confirmed whether the shop will include a drive-thru, but the application which includes plans for two drive-thru units, was submitted by Lightstone Fryers Way LLP and approved by Wakefield Council in December 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greggs has confirmed they will share more details about the store opening closer to the time.

As part of the proposals, the site will lose 83 car parking spaces, but 279 spaces are to be retained throughout the park to support the use of the existing units.As part of the proposals, the site will lose 83 car parking spaces, but 279 spaces are to be retained throughout the park to support the use of the existing units.
As part of the proposals, the site will lose 83 car parking spaces, but 279 spaces are to be retained throughout the park to support the use of the existing units.
Most Popular

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Wakefield next month. We will be able to share further details with you closer to the opening.”

Read More
Wakefield named as a 'hotspot city' for summer holiday break-ins

As part of the proposals, the site will lose 83 car parking spaces, but 279 spaces are to be retained throughout the park to support the use of the existing units.

The two new retail units will be close to the A638 Wakefield Road, but with a new entrance created off Goldsmith Drive.

Greggs is yet to confirm whether it will be a drive-thru.Greggs is yet to confirm whether it will be a drive-thru.
Greggs is yet to confirm whether it will be a drive-thru.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Currently there are 10 Greggs locations in Wakefield, including at Snowhill Retail Park, Trinity Walk, and Wakefield Westgate Station.

If the drive-thru opens, it will be the third in Yorkshire, following the first location in Sheffield and the second in Bradford, which opened in May of this year.

The on-the-go food retailer opened a record 186 new shops last year, growing its estate to 2,328 and has a target of opening a further 150 sites in 2023.

Related topics:GreggsWakefieldBradfordWakefield CouncilTrinity Walk