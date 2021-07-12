'Hold your heads up high, lads, you've given us hope' Messages of support pour in from England fans in Wakefield

Well done lads ..you did us proud.

With the hopes of the nation on one team's shoulders, Wakefield has shared their messages of support to what must be a tough next day for the Three Lions.

We asked readers to share their messages of support and everyone is in agreement - you did your country proud.

Here's just a selection of words from fans:

Ann Robinson said: "Well done lads ..you did us proud ....you got to the final ....Hold you heads high and concentrate on the next final.

Diane Whalley said: "You all did great ,each and everyone of you, keep your chins up and carry on because we need you to keep our chins up ,well done lads - especially Gareth."

Mandy Stirling-scholes said: "The boys did us proud. They got us to the final win or loss respect to them all."

Andrew Walsh: "One word, PROUD."

Nanette Bramwell said: "Very proud of each and every one of them. They have given the nation so much joy over the last few weeks, they deserve some sort of honour."

Nuala Irvin said: "So proud of the whole England team and support staff and a special thought for Bukayo Saka, he had the whole weight of the tournament and England fans on those young shoulders for his penalty shoot-out and should not dwell on it. He's not the first and won't be the last to miss a penalty, so it should be everything he and the whole team did before that he should proudly be thinking about. It was very sad to see him so upset, onwards and upwards young man!"

Paula Maguire said: "The entire England team including players, support staff, physios,coaches and manager all did us proud, not only last night but through the entire tournament. We should be Proud of them. Well Done England."

Gill Cruise said: "I'm proud as punch of ALL of them! Well done England! Penalties are awful, we all know that. But Italy couldn't beat us during play. It took penalties to win us! Be proud! We are. Roll on the World Cup."

Kirstiie Lee said: "They gave there all to our nation rain or shine the support the staff everyone involved. Their hearts are real their tears were real, utmost respect to each and everyone of them. Well done boys."

Samantha Taylor said: "So proud at how far they have come. I am not a huge football fan but happily support England and all the team have done amazingly and gave the country the pick me up they needed after the last 16 months. Everyone has been so full of excitement and happiness of their past few weeks. Onwards to the World Cup!"

Suzi Westwell: "So proud of the spirit, hard work and determination of that young team and manager. We should be very proud of them. Well done!"

Sally Humphreys said: "Well done to you England Southgate you are still the one. Couldn't be any more proud. You kept the nation alive, that is something we won't forget."

Mat Pryor said: "Well done lads. Next year you can smash the big one."

Kelsey Gill: "You got us to the final! You played great, you ignited pride and joy again when Covid has been taking over. You should feel proud. So proud of u all! World up next year - show them who's boss."

Angie AS Stead: "Well done team, you did us proud, winners or not ,heroes in my eyes. I don’t do football but Euros and World Cup - I’ll be watching, cheering you on. Good luck guys and bring home World Cup. Southgate, you're a star."

Nicola Wensley said: "The all England set up from support staff, coaches, physios, players and manager did us proud all through the tournament, well done England. All the nation should be proud."

Jacky Wain: "They were the only team to play like gentlemen. Proud of them."

David Rush: "Well done lads, proud of you all even the ones that didn't play much or at all. Bring the World Cup on next year and bring it home."

Sarah Winwood said: "Well done lads for getting into the final, you've done us all proud. Bring on the world Cup next year. Well done England."

Simon Abbott said: "The journey is not over yet. Keep getting better and the trophies will come. You have given us hope."