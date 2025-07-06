Holiday campaign: Wakefield Hospice teams up with Oneworld Travel to support local care

By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Wakefield Hospice has announced an exciting new partnership with long-standing supporter Oneworld Travel, offering holidaymakers the chance to give back while booking their dream getaway.

From now until May 31, 2026, Oneworld Travel will donate 10 per cent of their net commission to Wakefield Hospice for every holiday booking made when customers mention ‘Wakefield Hospice’ at the time of purchase.

Oneworld Travel, a local independent travel agency based on Teall Street in Wakefield city centre, has raised almost £100,000 for Wakefield Hospice over several years through a range of fundraising and community events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This latest initiative will see Oneworld Travel provide customers with an easy opportunity to support local hospice care whilst booking their next holiday.

L-R Branch Manager Deana, Emma Flannagan, Corporate Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice and Sam Harvey owner of Oneworld Travel.placeholder image
L-R Branch Manager Deana, Emma Flannagan, Corporate Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice and Sam Harvey owner of Oneworld Travel.

Sam Harvey, Owner of Oneworld Travel, said: “Wakefield Hospice holds a special place in our hearts, and we’re thrilled to launch this initiative to give something back in a meaningful way.

“We know how much our customers value the work the hospice does, and now they can support that work just by booking a holiday with us.”

Emma Flannagan, Corporate Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, added: "We’re incredibly grateful to Sam and the team at Oneworld Travel for their continued support and the launch of this great new initiative.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“By simply quoting “Wakefield Hospice” when purchasing a holiday from Oneworld Travel, supporters are able to help raise vital funds for local hospice care - a brilliant way to combine something people love – going on holiday – with helping care for our local community.”

For more information or to book your next holiday while supporting Wakefield Hospice, contact Oneworld Travel at 01924 339889 or pop into the store.

Related topics:Wakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice