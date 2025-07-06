Holiday campaign: Wakefield Hospice teams up with Oneworld Travel to support local care
From now until May 31, 2026, Oneworld Travel will donate 10 per cent of their net commission to Wakefield Hospice for every holiday booking made when customers mention ‘Wakefield Hospice’ at the time of purchase.
Oneworld Travel, a local independent travel agency based on Teall Street in Wakefield city centre, has raised almost £100,000 for Wakefield Hospice over several years through a range of fundraising and community events.
This latest initiative will see Oneworld Travel provide customers with an easy opportunity to support local hospice care whilst booking their next holiday.
Sam Harvey, Owner of Oneworld Travel, said: “Wakefield Hospice holds a special place in our hearts, and we’re thrilled to launch this initiative to give something back in a meaningful way.
“We know how much our customers value the work the hospice does, and now they can support that work just by booking a holiday with us.”
Emma Flannagan, Corporate Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, added: "We’re incredibly grateful to Sam and the team at Oneworld Travel for their continued support and the launch of this great new initiative.
“By simply quoting “Wakefield Hospice” when purchasing a holiday from Oneworld Travel, supporters are able to help raise vital funds for local hospice care - a brilliant way to combine something people love – going on holiday – with helping care for our local community.”
For more information or to book your next holiday while supporting Wakefield Hospice, contact Oneworld Travel at 01924 339889 or pop into the store.
