Homes plan approved for former greenbelt land in South Kirkby

Plans to build 22 homes on former greenbelt land in South Kirkby have been given the go-ahead.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme involves building 13 houses and nine bungalows at the 0.9 hectare site off Common Lane.

A previous application for housing on the same land was refused in 2021 and an appeal was dismissed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new application was approved after the site was reallocated for housing under Wakefield Council’s new Local Plan, which was adopted last year.

Plans have been approved to build 22 homes on former greenbelt land off Common Lane, South Kirkby.

Document submitted to the local authority said all of the bungalows would have three bedrooms.

The rest of the site would be two-storey detached and semi-detached homes.

A statement submitted on behalf of applicant D Noble Ltd said: “The proposed residential development will contribute to the long-term sustainability of the town, local area, businesses and services increasing activity, pedestrian flow, investment and employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scheme will help to increase the availability of good quality affordable family housing in the town.”

The development would be second phase of house building in the area after plans to build 40 properties on an adjacent site were approved in 2019.

Three people objected to the scheme, citing concerns over a loss of open space and an increase in local traffic.

A planning officer’s report said: “The detailed design and layout of the scheme would result in a high standard of housing environment by virtue of the proposed layout, scale, design and landscaping that would protect the amenity of existing residents.

The report said the scheme complied with local and national planning policies, adding: “There are considered to be no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.”