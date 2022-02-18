Homes plan 'could double' size of village, residents fear

Opposition continues to mount against plans by Taylor Wimpey to build the homes off Station Road, with more than 1,300 people signing an online petition.

The Residents Against Increased Development in Altofts (RAIDiA) is spearheading the campaign, and say it could open the floodgates for more development.

Secretary to the group, Charlotte Broomhead, said: “This could be just the start of it, Altofts has been earmarked for 2,500 homes, which would double the size of the village.

Residents are making their feelings known.

“If these homes go ahead the precedent will be set.

“These homes will be targeted towards Leeds commuters, so there would be no benefit to anybody in the village.”

“The reaction is very clear, people are upset and do not want this to go ahead.

“It will cause years of disruption."

CLICK HERE: Sign the petition against the housing plans.Taylor Wimpey says the land is already earmarked for housing.

If approved, a mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes could be built.

In a leaflet delivered to houses in the area, it reads: “Our design will reflect the existing character of the area with properties set back from Station Road alongside a new tree-lined ‘village green’.

While Taylor Wimpey suggest 400 homes could be built, a planning application for a screening assessment for the land has been submitted to Wakefield Council, suggesting it could be as many as 450.

It is not the first time residents have joined forces to fight housing developments in Altofts, having successfully helped to stop 156 being built on Pope Street.

More than 580 people signed an online petition, one of the largest petitions against housing plans seen in Wakefield.

The latest petition is well on its way to dwarfing that number.