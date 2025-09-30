Honorary Alderman nominations sought ‘from all parties’ before ceremony

Wakefield Council has further delayed granting Honorary Alderman status to former councillors until more nominations for the title come forward, a meeting heard.

Local authorities have powers to confer the award on people who have provided “outstanding services” as past councillors.

In June this year, the council’s ethics and governance committee postponed making a decision on approving a nomination for its former leader Peter Box to receive the award.

At the time, committee members called for a report to be prepared “to have a look at the system” of how honours are awarded to ex councillors.

County Hall, Wakefield.

Nadiah Sharp, independent councillor for Wrenthorpe and Outwood, requested an update on the report in a written question to David Pickersgill, the Labour-run council’s portfolio holder for resources.

In response, Coun Pickersgill told a full council meeting “a range of nominations for councillors from all parties” was preferred before a ceremony could be held for multiple recipients.

He said: “As it stands at present, we only have two nominations for the alderman title.

“The view is still that we want to see the alderman ceremony as a significant event in the council diary and we would like to see a range of councillors honoured.

Former Wakefield Council leader Peter Box.

“I think from here we would like to see other nominations come forward, if other groups would like to put other nominations forward in line with that scheme.

“It’s not a halt, it’s a deferral until we get more nominations, so we can have a proper ceremony rather than putting one person on each time.”

Coun Sharp then asked: “I just want to know, is Peter Box going to be honoured, yes or no?”

Coun Pickersgill replied: “There would be a number of people we would welcome coming forward in relation to the Honorary Alderman title who have made a significant contribution to local government in Wakefield.

“The decision for who is and who isn’t sits with the ethics and governance committee rather than myself.”

Mr Box led the Labour-run authority for 21 years, during which time he was awarded a CBE for his services to local government.

Committee members were also due to consider a further nomination for former councillor Jacqui Williams to receive the same honour.

Earlier this year, committee chair Les Shaw called for both decisions to be delayed for at least three months.

He said: “I want to get more information and more detail about how we take this forward.“We have had a couple of nominations, but there is a list of people who over a number of years have ticked the criteria and do good things.

“I think we want to take a breath and have a look at the system, and look at what we are doing before we start to make decisions around this table.”

Mr Box represented Altofts and Whitwood ward for almost 36 years before resigning to take over as chairman of the now-defunct Welcome to Yorkshire tourism body in 2019.

He took over as leader of the council in 1998 and was credited with overseeing a number of large infrastructure projects across the district, including Xscape in Glasshoughton and the Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield, which opened in 2011.

Under the Local Government Act 1972, the council can award the title of Honorary Alderman to those who have provided outstanding services as past councillors.

Mr Box was nominated by the three current serving councillors for Altofts and Whitwood for his “eminence and enhancement of the council’s reputation.”

They said: “During his tenure the council’s reputation was enhanced many times.

“Through his work he has made a significant difference to the lives of others within the area.

“His support for the arts and cultural sector, especially, has been exceptional and has enhanced Wakefield’s reputation, as exemplified by the establishment under his leadership of the nationally and internationally renowned art gallery.”

The councillors also praised Mr Box for his work in helping to deliver the £21m Aspire@ThePark leisure centre, in Pontefract.

Ms Williams represented Stanley and Outwood East ward from 2004 up until her retirement in 2022.

During that time she served as the district’s mayor and deputy chair of the planning and highways committee.

Once approved, nominations also have to be agreed by two-thirds of councillors in a vote at an extraordinary meeting.