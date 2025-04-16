Hop into the Easter fun with the return of My Pet Pals workshops at Pets at Home!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children are being invited along to Pontefract and Wakefield Pets at Home stores to take part in some springtime activities.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can enjoy a variety of free activities, including crafting finger puppets and completing their own activity sheets.

These sheets feature fun tasks like learning how to draw a hedgehog, a seasonal wordsearch and navigating a spring-themed maze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children will also get an opportunity to meet some the pets, as the in-store pet care advisors will teach attendees how to handle small animals like guinea pigs, hamsters and rats with care.

Join in at Pets at Home this weekend.

At the end of the interactive workshop, children will receive a My Pet Pals certificate and a sticker to take home.

The free workshops will run tomorrow, Thursday, April 17 at 2pm, Friday, April 18 at 2pm and Saturday, April 19 at 2pm, lasting for 45 minutes.

Booking is essential and can be done via the Pets at Home website here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Samantha Butler-Davies MRCVS Veterinary Services Director at Pets at Home said: “This free initiative offers children across the UK essential knowledge on how to care for small animals, with the help of our knowledgeable in-store pet care advisors.

"Over the years, more than 400,000 kids have taken part in the My Pet Pals programme, highlighting our dedication to educating the next generation about responsible pet ownership.”