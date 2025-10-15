Horbury Community Centre Trust brings live theatre to schoolchildren - for free

In an inspiring move to break down barriers to arts and cultural access, Horbury Community Centre Trust is launching a new initiative providing free professional theatre performances for primary school children in Horbury and the surrounding areas.

On October 22-23, The Cluntergate Centre will host The Story Forge: Make Your Own Myth, a dynamic, interactive performance created by the acclaimed Rubbish Shakespeare Company and Silly History Boys.

Over two days, the project will welcome up to 840 Key Stage 2 pupils and 60 school staff, delivering four performances tailored to specific year groups.

With rising costs and shrinking school budgets, cultural trips have become a rarity for many children. For some, this will be their first experience of live theatre.

Theatre for Schools removes those barriers by offering not only free tickets but also funded transport for schools unable to cover travel costs.

Cate Withers, Centre Manager at The Cluntergate Centre, said: “This is about levelling the playing field.

"Access to creative experiences like theatre shouldn’t be based on where you live or how much your family earns.

"These performances will spark imagination and confidence in every child who attends.”

The project also lays the foundation for a wider, long-term cultural programme.

From 2026, the Trust plans to develop in-school workshops and curriculum-linked teacher packs to complement the performances, deepening the educational impact.

Backed by Wakefield’s local schools and community partners, the project is designed to become an annual cultural highlight in the Horbury education calendar.

For more information or to support the project email [email protected], visit www.cluntergate.org.uk