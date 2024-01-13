Horbury housebuilder’s treats spread joy at Featherstone Rovers sports camp

A Yorkshire housebuilder helped spread some joy for children in Featherstone by donating treats to a -sports activity camp run by the Featherstone Rovers Foundation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Currently building a development of new homes nearby in Purston Jaglin, Horbury- based Orion Homes supplied chocolates, sweets, T-shirts and games for a party held at the end of the sports programme.

The camp provided up to three days for local children to attend free of charge. The Featherstone Rovers Foundation, which is the official charity of Featherstone Rovers RLFC, will be running more camps during the February half-term holidays for children aged between six and 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Lumb, managing director at Orion Homes, said: “As a family-run business which is currently building family homes in Featherstone, Orion Homes were delighted to be able to contribute towards the community programmes run by the Featherstone Rovers Foundation for children in the area.

Yorkshire housebuilder, Orion Homes, helped to spread some joy for children in the Featherstone area with treats donated to a multi-sports activity camp run by the Featherstone Rovers Foundation.

“They promote social inclusion, learning, skills development and active lifestyles.”

Natalie Moore, senior sales and marketing manager at Orion Homes, added: “The foundation offers a variety of activities which engage children from a wide range of backgrounds, encourage a greater community spirit and celebrate individual as well as group achievements.

"It’s a great cause which we were very keen to support and it was lovely to see how much the children enjoy and value the sports camps.”