Horbury housebuilder’s treats spread joy at Featherstone Rovers sports camp
Currently building a development of new homes nearby in Purston Jaglin, Horbury- based Orion Homes supplied chocolates, sweets, T-shirts and games for a party held at the end of the sports programme.
The camp provided up to three days for local children to attend free of charge. The Featherstone Rovers Foundation, which is the official charity of Featherstone Rovers RLFC, will be running more camps during the February half-term holidays for children aged between six and 11.
Jo Lumb, managing director at Orion Homes, said: “As a family-run business which is currently building family homes in Featherstone, Orion Homes were delighted to be able to contribute towards the community programmes run by the Featherstone Rovers Foundation for children in the area.
“They promote social inclusion, learning, skills development and active lifestyles.”
Natalie Moore, senior sales and marketing manager at Orion Homes, added: “The foundation offers a variety of activities which engage children from a wide range of backgrounds, encourage a greater community spirit and celebrate individual as well as group achievements.
"It’s a great cause which we were very keen to support and it was lovely to see how much the children enjoy and value the sports camps.”
Activities run by the Featherstone Rovers Foundation can be booked via their website at featherstoneroversfoundation.org.