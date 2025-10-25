Horbury Men's Shed: New community space for men to fight against loneliness and isolation

The brand-new Horbury Men’s Shed has officially opened its doors for men to come together, share skills and make friends.

Based at the Cluntergate Centre, the Men’s Shed is a friendly, relaxed community space for men of all ages to enjoy practical activities – much like those you’d find in a traditional garden shed

From woodworking and fixing projects to simply having a cuppa and a chat, it’s a place where members decide what happens next.

Beyond the fun and creativity, Men’s Sheds play an important role in tackling loneliness and isolation among men by fostering companionship, purpose, and wellbeing.

The Horbury Shed is coordinated by Glenn Coleman, with two professionals on hand to support members and activities.

The aim is simple – to create a welcoming environment where men can connect, converse, and create together.

Glen said: “The Shed is whatever the members want it to be.

"It’s a place to share skills, swap stories, or just enjoy being part of a friendly group. Whether you’re into DIY or just good company – everyone’s welcome.”

For more information or to get involved email [email protected] or call 07394 067350.