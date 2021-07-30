House! Castleford woman wins £50K jackpot at Buzz Bingo

The lucky winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular bingo player who has been visiting Buzz Bingo, Castleford for 14 years, after her grandmother first introduced her to the game at 18.

The bingo player vows to split the winnings with the friend who visited Buzz Bingo with her on July 5 and plans to spend the rest on her children, jetting off on holiday and a new car.

Stacey Mollart, Club Manager, said “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win! Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief Retail Officer at Buzz Bingo, Peter Brigden, said “The atmosphere in club when there’s a big win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see anothers pecial winner scoop £50K at Buzz Bingo Castleford.

"Twenty people have won this £50k jackpot since clubs re-opened in May, meaning Buzz Bingo has given away £1 million in Big Buzz Special jackpots in 10 weeks.

"In total, we’ve given away over £14 million across clubs including over £2 million in jackpots, which is incredible. It’s great to celebrate a win and have the rest of the bingo community celebrate that too!”

