House to Home: Make a change one room at a time and love your home

This room is in dire need of decluttering.

You might be trying dry January or Veganuary, or anything else that might make you feel better physically after the Christmas excess.

But how many of you will be making changes to your home to improve your mental health?

Your home should be your sanctuary. It should be a place you love to be in. If it isn’t, here’s what you can do.

Looking much better after a tidy up.

Declutter. This can be anything from a quick tidy up to a really good sort out. If you don’t follow me on Facebook then have a look at my page (@clutteristheenemy).

In December I gave a decluttering tip every day leading up to Christmas.

These tips will still be valid in January, and indeed through the year, and if you work your way through them you will free up space in your home and therefore space in your mind.

We are always after more storage in our homes but just know that you don’t have to fill every single space.

Decide whether you love the things in your home or whether you can set them free and send them on a new journey.

Don’t hold on to things out of guilt or on a ‘Yes but/what if’ basis.

Sell things by all means but also learn the gift of giving. If you are really struggling and are overwhelmed then please don’t suffer in silence. I can help you.

Improve functionality. If your home doesn’t function properly then you won’t love it.

Yes a home should be beautiful, but if it doesn’t work for you then it will wear you down.

Leave the house and come in through the front door and walk yourself through your daily life.

Are you missing anything? Do you wish there was a coat hook by the door? Do you need more shoe storage? Is any furniture in the wrong place (if you bump into it or have to skirt round it then it is)?

Now is the time to do something about it.

Add Colour. Add Plants. Add Pictures. I can’t stress enough how colour affects us.

However, a lot of people go wrong when decorating because they miss the most important question: How do I want to feel in this room?

There is no point having a dark and moody room if it will be used in the mornings for reading the paper.

Your home should be a reflection of you, and it is the colours and the pictures that will tell people who you are, where you’ve been.

If you’re not a natural art-lover then have a think about what you’re interested in and where you’ve been.

What inspires you? Take a look at local artists – Wakefield is a real hub for art so take a look on your doorstep.

And plants. Plants will give a space life. They don’t have to be real, they should just be realistic.

Whatever you decide to do this year, be assured that making even the smallest of changes can make a big difference to your mental health.