Housebuilder makes £5m deal to build 25 affordable homes in Wakefield

Housebuilder Avant Homes is constructing 25 new homes for Vico Homes in Wakefield after making a £5million deal with the housing provider.

The housing at Altofts Acres, will be a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes and two-bedroom detached bungalows.

The first homes are expected to be handed over to Vico Homes in early 2026, with all the homes expected to be completed by autumn 2027.

The deal is the latest in the partnership between Avant Homes and Vico Homes.

The housebuilder is currently constructing homes for the social housing provider in Edenthorpe, near Doncaster, as well in Birdwell and Dodworth, both near Barnsley.

Avant Homes group head of affordable housing delivery, Phil Lacey, said: “Providing quality new homes for everyone is what underpins the vision for our multi-tenure strategy.

“This latest deal with Vico Homes at Altofts Acres is evidence of this vision in action and will deliver new affordable homes in Wakefield for those people who need them the most.

“We’re committed to creating long-term partnerships with social housing providers and look forward to continuing our relationship with Vico Homes to deliver further affordable homes."

The homes will be built on land at Altofts Acres.

Avant Homes has secured a near term pipeline of more than 1,000 affordable homes to be delivered across 17 developments. This is in addition to more than 300 Section 106 affordable homes which are currently under construction.

The housebuilder’s new homes typically have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of B or above.

Joel Owen, director of development and growth at Vico Homes, said: “We are pleased with this excellent partnership with Avant Homes, providing much needed affordable homes in Wakefield.”