Housing development approved at former quarry in Horbury

Plans have been approved to build 22 houses at a former quarry in Horbury.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for Erris Homes to build the properties at the site off Quarry Hill.

The land has been the subject of a number of previous applications to build homes dating back more than 30 years but development has not been completed.

Documents submitted to the local authority said completing the project would incur “abnormal costs” due to the ground conditions relating to its former use as a quarry.

Wakefield Council described the quarry face in Horbury as being of "regional geological importance". Google image 2020.

A report said conditions attached to previous approved applications for some properties to be affordable homes made development “unviable”.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “As such the (council) agreed that the site could be developed without delivering any contributions in terms of affordable housing.”

The scheme includes building ten three-bedroom and 12 four-bedroom homes, with much of the site accessed from Hawkingcroft Road.

Four homes will be accessed from a private drive off Quarry Hill.

Three people objected to the scheme with concerns over a lack of pedestrian access to the east of the site and potential problems for vehicles getting out out during rush hour.

Other concerns raised included a loss of light and privacy for residents living nearby.

Horbury Civic Society the site was one of only a few large quarries in Wakefield and it had been valuable for educational use to study rock formations.

The society requested that part of the site be retained for educational visits.

A planning officer’s report described the quarry face is being of “regional geological importance”, but added: “The land is privately owned and public access to this area is therefore restricted.

“It has previously been concluded that retaining the rock face as an educational feature would not be compatible with the residential development of the site.”

Approving the scheme, the officer said: “Although the absence of affordable housing is a departure from policy, this has been robustly justified through an independent viability assessment, demonstrating that the scheme would not be deliverable with such a requirement.

“Overall, the proposal is considered to make a positive contribution to the area and would provide a suitable and high-quality living environment for future residents.”

Erris Homes also said: “The government are clear in their objective of significantly boosting the supply of housing with guidance confirming the important role of smaller sites in meeting housing requirements of an area as well as the importance of maintaining a minimum five-year supply of deliverable supply of housing sites.

“The development of this site is consistent with that national advice.”