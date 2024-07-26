Housing development on former allotments in Upton village approved despite traffic concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build 144 homes on a former village allotments have been approved despite concerns that the development will add to a traffic problems in the area.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead to build the properties at land off Bell Lane, Upton.

Keepmoat intends to build a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes across the four-hectare site, including 14 “affordable” homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plan also includes building a loop road around the site and two areas of public space.

Planning permission has been granted to build 144 homes on former allotments near to Bell Street, Upton.

The council received 56 objections to the application.

Concerns were raised that the scheme would be detrimental to traffic safety, with claims that the road leading onto the site was already congested.

It was also claimed developer was “cramming” homes onto a site too small for the number of proposed properties.

Upton Parish Council also objected on highways grounds.

An objection from Jessica Carrington, councillor for Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton, said: ” My main concern and grounds to object is the entrance to the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By using Bell Street for the main entrance, it will put more pressure and congestion on this street and the surrounding area.”

Three people commented in support of the scheme.

One resident said: “The site is a mess and the proposed development would be much nicer and provide much needed housing.”

A highways officer report said the impact of the development on the local road network was “not considered severe.”

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “The site is located on a former allotment, in use until 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is currently derelict and has been vacant for several years.

“Its disuse has resulted in its current poor condition, with evidence of vandalism, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.”

The site was removed from the greenbelt in January this year and allocated for housing in the council’s new Local Plan.