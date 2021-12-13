Housing scheme to create 100 new jobs

Planning officers approved the design for the three-storey block which will provide 29 homes on Spawd Bone Lane in Knottingley.

It will be built on land next to the 85-bedroom Holyrood House care home that was once occupied by the Green Bottle pub but has long since been demolished.

The site is owned by Crown Care Group.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new building will be put next to Holyrood House.

Officers said they considered the plans to be a "suitable and sustainable location for residential development in principle".

The plans include a mix of one bedroom and two-bedroom flats.

They are all part of one L-shaped building, set back from the road.

It would be fully designed for wheelchair users and will cater for those who are mobile elderly or partially disabled, with lifts to all floors.

A statement from with the proposals says that the scheme will create around 100 jobs on a permanent and part time basis.

It reads: “The location of the site is within large areas of residential housing and makes it ideal for the development of sheltered housing, along with the existing care home.

“An opportunity will exist for prospective residents to be attracted from the immediate vicinity, thereby maintaining close relationships with family and friends.”

“The site is very well located, especially coupled with the successful care home.