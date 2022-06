How Forget Me Nots help your hospice - list of dedications received so far

Buying a forget me not flower will help the hospice

Support is growing for The Prince of Wales Hospice’s Forget Me Not Flowers Appeal, as more than 200 flowers have been dedicated to loved ones.

The hospice is asking people to dedicate a forget me not flower to remember a loved one or simply to celebrate the fantastic work of the hospice.

For a suggested minimum donation of £20 you can have your very own forget me not flower, which will then be yours to keep forever.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flowers will form part of a display in the hospice gardens at the Summer Fair taking place on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Jill Kirkham, fundraising manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “They are a lovely way to remember those no longer with us.

“Our beautiful hospice gardens are the perfect setting for the forget me nots, and I know that the display will be a delight for our patients and their visitors.”

You can still buy a flower by visiting pwh.org.uk/flower or call 01977 708868.

Dedications received so far

Robert Abson remembered by all the family,

Clifford Adams remembered by Elaine Adams,

Shaun Arden remembered by Julie,

Ian Attwood remembered by Mam & Dad,

Tate & Brook Attwood remembered by Grandma & Grandad,

Brian remembered by Margaret & Kath,

Brian remembered by Andrew, Leona & Oscar,

Irene Bagot remembered by Ian, Mel & munchkins,

Irene Bagot remembered by Arnold Bagot,

Ron Barnes remembered by his wife Margaret, daughter Debbie & son Nigel,

Diane Griffiths, a dear sister & auntie remembered by Jean, Lindsey & Nicola Barnes,

Ian James Robinson remembered by Gill Bates,

Daniel Beddis remembered by Mum & Dad & family,

Martin Beedle remembered by Julie, Katie, Matthew & Phoebe,

Josh remembered by Auntie Jane,

Graham Benson remembered by June,

John Fox remembered by Jo & Jack,

Bob & Helen Blackburn remembered by Rob, Jan & family,

Don Abdy remembered by Sheila & family,

Staff & employees of POW Hospice remembered by Rob, Jan & family,

To all past & present staff at the POW Hospice remembered by Rob, Jan & family,

Bernard Blake remembered by Eva,

Jayne Smith remembered by Mum & Dad,

Jinny Hutchinson remembered by The Bromley Family,

Annie Brooks remembered by Graham Brooks,

Granville Brooks remembered by Graham Brooks,

John remembered by Mummy,

All the staff remembered by Ian,

Alice & Don Bullock remembered by Anne (parents),

Debbie Bennett & Gem remembered by Mark L Burton,

Debbie Bennett & Gem remembered by Mark L Burton,

Gwen Allen remembered by Daughters Sharon and Dawn,

Paul Campy remembered by Rita & the Campy family,

Margaret remembered by John,

Samuel & Sylvia Carrington remembered by Keith, Janet, Colin & family,

Relatives & friends remembered by Judith,

Mum, Dad & Sister remembered by Catherine & Mick,

Jack Bradley remembered by Carol & Brian,

Suzanne Marie Brice remembered by Mum & Brian & Siblings,

Patrick Colley remembered by Mum & Dad,

Carol Maddison remembered by Jayne,

William Cook remembered by Cathrine Cook,

Edmund Cookman remembered by his family,

Maureen Belcher remembered by Marjorie her good friend,

Margaret Cossins remembered by your loving husband Mick,

Margaret Cossins remembered by Michael,

Margaret Cossins remembered by David,

David James Horsfall remembered by Lady H & Tyler,

My husband Harold remembered by Eileen his wife (Dawson),

Eileen Denton remembered by all her family,

Gerald Tredgold remembered by your sister Margaret,

Brian Dixon remembered by Margaret,

Josie & Margy remembered by all the family,

Sid & Des remembered by all the family,

Roy Dobbins remembered by April, Chris & Family,

Henry Wray remembered by April, Chris & family,

Colin Hepworth remembered by April, Chris & family,

June Dawson remembered by all your family,

Richard Sutherton remembered by Eileen,

Edith Sutherton remembered by Eileen,

Richard David Bradley remembered by Jean, Alison, Neil, Emily & Owen,

Helen Dowbekin remembered by her husband John,

Leonard Jones remembered by Margaret & John,

Sue Buczynski remembered by Helen & Mark,

Norman Ellis remembered by Cynthia,

Sally Beardsmore remembered by Mum,

Sally Beardsmore remembered by Dad,

Sally Beardsmore remembered by Tracy,

Sally Beardsmore remembered by Cory,

Sally Beardsmore remembered by Ben & Charlie,

Anna Enever remembered by Mum, Dad, Andrew & Finlay,

Anne Enever remembered by Angela Enever,

Dennis England remembered by Adeline England,

My husband Mike remembered by your wife Christine,

Rosemary Teasdale (nee Evans) remembered by Michael Evans (Brother),

Kathleen Farrar remembered by Eddie Farrar & family,

Kathleen Farrar remembered by Esme & Malcolm Vaughan,

Gerald Fearnley remembered by Shirley,

Alice Griffin remembered by your Mum Shirley,

Gordon Fell remembered by Betty,

Edward Fisher (Peb) remembered by Margaret Fisher,

Pete Flavell remembered by Jean & Julie,

Keneth Flockton remembered by Pete,

My Husband Jack remembered by your wife Brenda,

My son Carl remembered by your Mum Brenda,

Martin Forde remembered by your darling wife Joan,

Mary May Foster remembered by her loving son Robert,

John remembered by Molly,

Arthur & Betty remembered by Sue & Paul,

William & Laura Garbett remembered by Mollie,

James William Goddard remembered by all the family,

Harry Gordon remembered by Jean,Stuart, Kyrie, Anya & Jad,

Mum & Dad remembered by Ms T. Grant,

Teresa Crabtree remembered by Paula & Tony,

Elizabeth Handscombe remembered by Mum,

Graham Hall remembered by Maud Hall,

Jean Hames remembered by Geoff,

Jean Hames remembered by Richard & family,

Mark Cunnington remembered by Gill, Katie, Ben, Oliver & Grace,

Ray & Joan Hough remembered by Carol & Frank & all the family,

Brian Hartley remembered by his loving wife and family,

Ken Hepworth remembered by Kath, Vic & Family,

Mum & Dad remembered by Steph, Tim & Sally,

David Holmes remembered by Val, Nicola, Jill & Jamie,

Will & Ada Cook remembered by Valerie,

Des Pointon remembered by Jan,

Des Pointon remembered by Nee, John & Joe,

Des Pointon remembered by Jo, Andrew & Stan,

Anne Giblin remembered by The Family of Des Pointon,

Eric & family remembered by Margaret & friends,

Stephen Hollings remembered by Susan,

Stephen Hollings remembered by Stephen-John, Sean & Sienna,

Javen Richmond remembered by friends at the Pontefract Nevison congregation,

John Kershaw remembered by Howard family,

Fred & Edna Harvey remembered by Bev & family,

Sheila & Tommy Hawkins remembered by Karen, Shaun, Meg & Matt Hughes,

Harold Hutchinson remembered by June,

Derek remembered by Maureen,

Terry Ibbetson remembered by your wife Mary,

Ann Tickle remembered by your sisters & families,

Maggie Jarvis remembered by husband Johnny,

Maggie Jarvis remembered by daughter Caroline,

John Johnson remembered by David and Julie,

Sandra Johnson remembered by David and Julie,

Vic Johnson remembered by his family,

Mollie remembered by Bernard,

Ronnie Furniss remembered by Heather Furniss,

Liam Keenan remembered by Mum, Dad, Julie & Jonathan,

Keith Kelly remembered by his wife Mary,

Robert Dawson remembered by Sara,

The Lavine family remembered by Reg & Iris,

Gail Thwaite remembered by Amanda Thwaite & Emma Thwaite,

Geoffrey Lockwood remembered by Joy Lockwood,

Martin remembered by your Mum,

Kitty Irene Stone remembered by Bethan, Euan, Xander, Braith, Amelie & Elliot,

Peter Lunt remembered by Carolyn & Charlie,

David John MacDonald remembered by Claire,

Ameyah Rose Marcon remembered by Your Mummies,

Stephen Marren remembered by Ann, Lucy, David, Helen & James,

Jack Limb remembered by all the family miss you,

Audrey Limb remembered by all the family miss you,

Sheila Hawkins remembered by all her family,

Norah Foulkes remembered by Doreen & family,

Julie Brooks remembered by Terry McCroakam,

Tony Jackson remembered by your wife Beth,

Mum & Nana remembered by Beth & Andy,

Barbara McMaster remembered by Tom McMaster,

Maxis Drage remembered by Rachel Meldrum,

Bertha Williams remembered by Rebecca Money,

Alan Moon remembered by Linda & loving family,

Muriel Mowbray remembered by Doris,

Frank Mowbray remembered by Doris,

Alan Newsome remembered by Jill Newsome,

June Dawson remembered by The Murray's,

Richard Sutherton remembered by The Murray's,

Jim Murray remembered by The Murray's,

Maureen Martin remembered by Alison Myers,

Glynis Naylor remembered by Barry,

Brian Niles remembered by his devoted wife Irene,

Lewis & Hilda Delbridge remembered by Louise & Sheila,

Beloved Parents and Sister Dorthy Lawrence (Paddy) and Big sister Maureen remembered by little Brother Michael,

Adrian Smith remembered by Joanne,

David Owen remembered by Joyce,

Maureen & Kenneth Gregson remembered by Susan,

Kenneth Gregson remembered by Susan,

Mary Iveson remembered by Claire, Rebecca, Sophie & Holly,

Barbara Hickman remembered by Irene & Kevin,

Ron Heighway remembered by Ros & Steve Pearson,

Tony Pearson remembered by Anne, Julie & all the family,

Elsie & Walter Pickles remembered by your family,

John Parker remembered by Elaine & Raymond,

Kevin Gallagher remembered by Elaine & Raymond,

Lynn Gibson remembered by Mam & family,

Lynn & Geoff Potts remembered by Melanie & Paddy,

Claire Shirtliff remembered by Mum & Dad,

Joyce Gray Ivy & Telford Rollin remembered by Cheryl & Telford Rollin,

Shaun Arden remembered by Gemma, Macey and Harley,

Alan Sayner remembered by Hazel, Karen, Kev, Dan & Jack,

Bert Sharp remembered by Mary & Marie,

Ruth Margaret Shaw remembered by Keith Shaw,

Jane Hanson remembered by Keith,

My departed loved ones remembered by from Mum,

James Sherburn remembered by Rose & family,

Vera, Gilly & Sue remembered by your family,

Peter Stephenson remembered by John Stephenson,

Sylvia Stevens remembered by Ian, Thomas & Catherine Stevens,

Malcolm Stewardson remembered by Liz & family,

Norman Stott remembered by his loving family,

Heather Louise Morgan remembered by Mum,

My Dad Malcolm Taylor remembered by his Daughter Kathryn Taylor,

Barbara Taylor remembered by Alf Taylor,

Lynne Davis remembered by Alf Taylor,

Malcolm remembered by Mavis,

John Tear remembered by Alison & all his loving family,

Mam, Dad Beryl Thorpe remembered by Jim & Susan Thorpe,

Mam & Dad Barry Cooksey remembered by Jim & Susan Thorpe,

Charles & Vera Walsh remembered by Daphne & Keith,

Derrick Johnson remembered by Mum & Pete,

Liam Keenan our nephew remembered by Christine Tucker,

George Tunney remembered by your wife Sylvia,

Roy Turner remembered by Glenys,

Gregory family remembered by Michelle,

Ron Vause remembered by Doreen & family,

David Vause remembered by Mum,

Marlene McIntee remembered by Sister Doreen,

Wendy Burley remembered by Holly & Hannah,

Walter Watts remembered by Val, Steve, Carl & families,

Bill remembered by Mary,

Linda Holmes remembered by Evelyn & Jon,

Bryan Herbert remembered by Mary, Katharine and the family,

Bill Willis remembered by June, Lyn, Mic, Katy, Oliver & Molly,

Malcolm Wilmot remembered by your wife Margaret,

Joe Beecher remembered by Aunty Lindsey,

Brian Wiltshire remembered by Pat,

Violet & Lionel Knott remembered by Lynda Woodward & Kevin Knott,

Henry Wray remembered by wife Joan,