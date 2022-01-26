How Mel helps others in her late dad’s memory

Melanie Oates with the blanket she made for her late father.

She said: “He was my mentor, my hero and my best friend who guided and supported me all the way throughout my life.”

Seven years before 69-year-old Ian’s death, Melanie, who is a graphic designer from Pontefract, began creating personalised memory gifts for people to honour their loved ones.

She added: “When my dad died, I found my way of grieving was to continue creating my designs, this gave me great comfort knowing how much my gifts would comfort other people too.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie said that when her dad died there was very little help in the Pontefract area to help deal with bereavement.

She said: “I decided to set up my own group at Pontefract Conservative Club with the support of my mum Sue.

“I chose there because my dad was president and there is a room named after him.”

The group meets on the first Wednesday of every month at noon.

Melanie said: “There is no counselling as such, we are just there to lift each other up.”

At the sessions people can share stories, thoughts and feelings of their loved ones who have died and listen to those of others, over tea, coffee and refreshments.

Melanie added: “Everyone here is in the same boat; it’s a club that you don’t want to be in but when you’re in it, you’ll get support from people that can sympathise with what you’re going through.

“We’ve been getting some amazing feedback, and I’m so pleased that people are turning up.

People of all ages are welcome to attend if they need support and encouragement.

Melanie said: “I continue to work endlessly with my gifts, especially my ‘in memory’ blankets, as they provide comfort for the whole family.”

The blankets are printed with photographs of loved ones on - it provides so much comfort as they wrap them around themselves.’

Melanie said: “Since my dad passed away that is my way of grieving. I find comfort helping other people.