How you pay for parking at The Ridings Shopping Centre has changed - here's all you need to know

People parking at The Ridings Shopping Centre have been told of changes to the way they now pay.

The George Street car park used to operate with a ‘pay as you leave’ system, which has now changed.

Customers will now have to pay on arrival.

The centre has six pay stations – two operating a cash system – or by using an online app at www.avalonpay.net The code for the centre is 1244.

People are being made aware of the changes to how you pay for parking at The Ridings Shopping Centre.People are being made aware of the changes to how you pay for parking at The Ridings Shopping Centre.
Charges remain as: £1.20 for up to one hour; £2.20 for up to two hours; £3.20 for up to three hours; £3.80 for up to four hours and £6 to park all day.

If you stay longer than you paid for, you can either extend the time online or just pay for the additional hours you’ve parked for at a pay machine.

If you forget to pay for your parking, you have until midnight that day to pay online.

The centre still operates a 50p all day parking charge on Sundays and bank holidays and anyone visiting the cinema parks for free – just validate your parking in the cinema.

