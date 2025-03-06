How you pay for parking at The Ridings Shopping Centre has changed - here's all you need to know
The George Street car park used to operate with a ‘pay as you leave’ system, which has now changed.
Customers will now have to pay on arrival.
The centre has six pay stations – two operating a cash system – or by using an online app at www.avalonpay.net The code for the centre is 1244.
Charges remain as: £1.20 for up to one hour; £2.20 for up to two hours; £3.20 for up to three hours; £3.80 for up to four hours and £6 to park all day.
If you stay longer than you paid for, you can either extend the time online or just pay for the additional hours you’ve parked for at a pay machine.
If you forget to pay for your parking, you have until midnight that day to pay online.
The centre still operates a 50p all day parking charge on Sundays and bank holidays and anyone visiting the cinema parks for free – just validate your parking in the cinema.
