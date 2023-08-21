The digital inclusion project, WF Connect, was set up by the council in 2021 and gave 22 community venues, family and youth hubs £7,000 each to start providing access to computers, tablets, and the internet.

The latest figures show that since they opened in March 2022 thousands of people have spent time in these digital cafes to do their homework, find and apply for jobs, or get in touch with friends and family.

Staff can also offer support, advice, and guidance on how to use the digital equipment which is available to the public. These cafés are in addition to the computers that are already in council-run libraries.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Having access to the internet is a vital part of our lives. I am pleased this scheme bridges some of the digital divide we have in our communities.

"It helps reduce the inequalities between those who have the money to buy a computer and broadband and those who cannot. We will continue to work hard to help residents get better connected."

Schoolchildren have also received 360 laptops, donated by local people, and refurbished by Wakefield Council.

These are on top of the 1,000 computers the council bought and gave to young people in response to the Covid-19 lockdowns when schools closed, and teaching went online.

The donated laptops have helped young people improve their studies.

Before receiving her laptop, Olivia, who lives in Castleford, had not been to school in a while as it made her feel anxious. She said: “Even if I feel I want to go in, I have missed so much I would feel stupid.

“When my engagement worker gave me the laptop it meant I could do some home tutoring and complete some of the work I was sent by my school.