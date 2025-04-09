Hundreds of Easter eggs gathered for Wakefield children and elderly people
Wakefield Street Kitchen (WSK) is set to meet its milestone with this year’s Easter egg drive.
The charity runs a foodbank and delivers food parcels to people in need around the district, as well as working with schools and in homes for elderly people
Founder and chairwoman Anna Howard said Easter was one of the more joyful aspects of the work that WSK does.
She said: “This is the happier side. There are some heartbreaking things you see but what’s beautiful about this time of year is the community gets on board and comes together.”
Some of the recipients of the eggs will include Pinderfield Hospital, St Paul’s School, Wakefield Council’s Health Happy Holidays scheme, homes for elderly people, and Heathcote assisted living for young adults.
It will also include visits from the Easter bunny, though Anna said she has found someone else to play the role this year.
She recounted an experience as the Easter bunny from a previous year.
"We were visiting a home for elderly people and it was really hot,” she said.
"I stood there and I remember not feeling right. The next thing I remember was hearing someone say the words ‘the bunny’s going’, fainting and then waking up on the floor.”
The Easter egg collections started in 2019 and continued in a socially distanced fashion during the Covid lockdowns.
For anyone who wishes to donate, Tuesday, April 15 is the cutoff point and the eggs will be delivered on the Wednesday.
WSK is looking for more volunteers to fill the bigger premises it now operates from in Ossett, especially people who are able to work Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The charity is also looking for drivers and anyone who can help with lifting.
Anna said foodbank donations were appreciated, with 50 parcels sent out a week to people who are disabled or cannot get out.
The Easter egg appeal has been backed by The Recycle Yard, Linley & Simpson estate agents, Amazon DSA6, Beauty By Keely, FR Lifting, The Ridings Shopping Centre, The Give Box Wakefield Community Foundation, The Magnet pub, Mark Knapper from Warburtons, and Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood.
