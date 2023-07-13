Hundreds of families enjoy a fun-filled day out at Ossett Gala
Visitors were treated to dance and martial arts performances, music, a chance to see birds of prey from Angel Falconry, shopping stalls, a fun fair, and a variety of food and drinks that were on offer.
Now in its 32nd year, the gala, which is organised by the community group, Visit Ossett, returned to the precinct last year after being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Mark Ellerker, Owner of Eller Coffee and chair of Visit Ossett, said: “Despite some showery weather the 32nd Ossett Gala was again a popular and successful event, as judged by all of the smiling faces and positive feedback from visitors and stallholders.
"The event helped to raise thousands of pounds for good causes. Anyone who would like to display, perform or volunteer at next year’s Gala can contact us though [email protected]”