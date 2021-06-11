Hundreds of people across Wakefield district sign petition for new football ownership regulator

Hundreds of people signed the petition

A petition, sparked by controversial plans for a European Super League which emerged in April, has been backed by more than 140,000 fans across the UK, alongside a number of high-profile former players, including Gary Neville and Gary Lineker.

As of 2pm on Wednesday (June 9) 189 people in the constituency of Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, 149 from Hemsworth, 284 from Morley and Outwood, and 193 from Wakefield had signed the petition.

They were among 11,493 from across Yorkshire and The Humber – which has the fifth-most signatures of England’s nine regions.

The proposals – which call for an independent regulator in the English game by the end of the year – will be debated by MPs in Westminster on Monday, June 14.