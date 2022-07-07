Children from St. Michael's Choir performing at the cathedral.

The event was run by Wakefield Music Services in partnership with Wakefield Cathedral.

The ‘Big Sing’ successfully brought together over 300 pupils aged from seven to 16 years old from all over the Wakefield district.

The event commenced with a vocal workshop in the morning culminating in a performance as part of the Cathedral’s Tuesday lunchtime programme.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three hundred children from 10 schools took part.

Wakefield Music Services is the lead organisation for Wakefield Music Education Hub.

They teach over 6.000 young people to play musical instruments every week in schools and run over 60 groups and ensembles across four music centres.

Phil Needham, principal of Wakefield Music Education Hub, said: “We were once again delighted to work with Director of Music at the Cathedral Ed Jones and his colleague James Bowstead to run this event for the 11th time.

“The theme of the event this year was particularly focused on working together and boosting self-esteem and mental health after the pandemic.

“It was also really exciting this year as the schools taking part were a combination of school choirs, as well as those taught by specialist music teachers from Wakefield Music Services.

“The variety of songs performed as individual schools was stunning and when we all sang the specially written pieces together, the emotion and excitement was overwhelming!

“The whole day was a great success thanks to the enthusiasm and hard work from all the children and staff involved and from the music leaders to the head teachers who have continued to support these valuable musical opportunities in such challenging times.

“The Big Sing is the third event that Wakefield Music Education Hub have held at the Cathedral during recent weeks.

“The schools that took part were; Carlton Juniors and Infants School, Greenhill Juniors and Infants School, Kettlethorpe High School, Netherton Juniors and Infants school, Pinders Primary