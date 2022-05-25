Hundreds returned to enjoy the tastes, tipples and music of  Yonder food festival in Castleford

Lots of good food and drink at Yonder in Castleford

More than 750 people laughed, ate, drank and listened to music at the Queen’s Mill Castleford as the Yonder food festival came to town last Saturday.

There were three DJs entertaining the crowds, live music, stalls selling authentic world cuisine, cocktails and craft beers.

Organised jointly by sisters-in-law, Hayley Pennock and Rachel Riley from Pontefract it was deemed a real success, even more so than last year’s inaugural event.

Plenty to smile about at Yonder festival in Castleford.

Hayley said: “We changed the site around a bit from last year so we were able to use the full area at the front of the mill.

“Everyone was in such a good mood and was so friendly. “There was lots of smiling and it was a lovely, lighthearted, chilled, fun event.

“And we had the sun, which really helped.”

She added: “Castleford is full of people who want fun, good things to do.

The bar was kept busy

“We wanted to prove that you don’t have to travel to a city to enjoy yourself.”

Diners enjoyed Indian street food from The Spicy Biker, delicious bakes from famous Castleford bakery Bake My Day, grilled cheese sandwiches from Yorkshire Cheese Grill and authentic Dutch street food from Lekker Eat Dutch.

Drinks were provided by The Spirited Turtle and Yorkshire Craft Beers.