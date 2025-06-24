Hundreds step back in time to the 1940s at the National Coal Mining Museum

Hundreds turned out for the annual event with highlights including live music, sweet treats, classic cars and, of course, lots of dancing.

There was a delightful afternoon tea curated by Rich and Fancy, accompanied by live performances of iconic 1940s tunes.

Yorkshire Military Band and Corps of drums filled the air with music while visitors enjoyed having their photo taken next to some classic 40s vehicles, including a 1945 Daimler Dingo Scout, Willy’s Jeep and Bedford MV.

There was World War Two storytelling and a best dressed competition.The annual event honours the era that reshaped Caphouse Colliery and the lives of those who worked there.

The 1940s marked a period of major modernisation at the colliery with the construction of Pithead Baths and administration block in the late 1930s, laid the groundwork for a more efficient and safer working environment.

These developments were followed by further surface improvements, reflecting a broader shift in how mines operated.

In 1941, the colliery changed ownership, and by 1947, it became part of the newly formed National Coal Board.

This nationalisation meant the mine was no longer privately owned — it became state property, bringing with it improved safety standards and better working conditions for miners.

