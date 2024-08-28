Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colin Wilby from Pontefract has expressed his gratitude to The Prince of Wales Hospice for the exceptional care and holistic approach that gave him both comfort and a renewed sense of fulfilment during a challenging time.

Colin, who is a big Leeds United fan, used to work in the payroll department of Pontefract Colliery, and retired when the colliery closed down.

Colin’s life took a sudden turn when he was diagnosed with a terminal illness and after spending some time in Pinderfields Hospital, the Palliative Care Team recommended that he consider hospice care.

Like many others, he thought that hospices were solely places for the end of life, filled with sorrow and loss.

Colin Wilby with Jenny, a Wellbeing Support Worker at The Prince of Wales Hospice.

However, his perception changed the moment he arrived at The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

Colin said: “If you want to see the good side of people, that is the place to go. Everyone there made this very difficult time pleasant and fulfilling.”

Over four weeks, Colin was cared for by the hospice’s dedicated multidisciplinary team, including doctors, nurses, and the Wellbeing Team.

Chris, the Occupational Therapist, provided a space for Colin to explore his daily routine and independence, as well as taking him outside to feel the summer breeze and see the beauty of the Hospice’s garden.

Jenny, the hospice’s Wellbeing Support Worker, ensured Colin felt comfortable by trimming his nails and arranging for a haircut.

John, the Physiotherapist, organised a visit to a nursing home to explore future options.

Colin said: “The team makes you feel special and important. Everyone has a smile.

"Pete from Housekeeping, who came to clean my room every morning, had banter with me while he was cleaning.”

Stephanie Gillis, Director of Clinical Services at the Hospice said: “Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for our patients.

"We understand that being admitted to the hospice can be overwhelming, with fear of the unknown causing potential anxiety for patients and their families.

"Our team is dedicated to supporting patients and their families in every possible way.”

Colin, who is now settled in a nursing home, said: “I cannot hide from the fact that I have a terminal illness, but at the hospice they almost made it enjoyable.”