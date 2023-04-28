Janet Shaw, 73, who was born in Wakefield but now lives in Ossett, has released a second book, Come Tomorrow (The Long Road Home) in her World War Two series.

The book is the prequel to And The Nightingale Sang, which was published in January 2020.

It follows the story of Sergeant Major Taffy Jones and young Special Operations Executive (SOE) recruit, Henry Stead, and their love-to-hate relationship.

The pair first meet when Henry is training, where he goes from being a lazy academic type to an athletic man in just four weeks.

After Henry completes his training, he is sent to occupied France for information gathering and subterfuge, charming his way through German checkpoints and making friends with the enemy soldiers along the way.

And Taffy is sent to South-East Asia to help the Gurkhas destroy a Japanese radar station and assist General William Slim in regaining control of Burma and liberate the internment camps.

Janet said: “This book is a very complex story following the lives of two men and their part in the war, one undercover and the other a commander.

“The readers get to know a lot about the Gurkhas in Burma, and I had a lot of fun researching what Mayanmar, which was then known as Burma, was like in the Second World War.”

The characters of Taffy and Henry have been with Janet for a very long time. The writer created them when she was a single mum to three children almost four decades ago.

“In 1985, I was a single parent and I went on a creative writing course, as I couldn’t afford to go out and the class was free. I wanted to write the story back then but it was difficult to haul three kids to the library to do the research.

“I started writing the book then but I shelved it until a few years ago when I wrote the first book,” Janet added.

Janet has not yet started on the next installment of the series, instead focusing on her most recent play, Revenge.

