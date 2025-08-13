'I dedicate my candle in memory of my grandad Ken': Candles at the Castle returns this weekend

After a fantastic first year in 2024, Candles at the Castle returns this Saturday, August 16, Wakefield Hospice’s annual summer in-memory event.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted at Sandal Castle, the event gives supporters the opportunity to remember a loved one by dedicating a candle and coming together for an uplifting evening of remembrance and live music, all whilst taking in the beautiful remembrance display and enjoying the panoramic views across the district.

Carrie Sugden is one individual who will be remembering someone special at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Wakefield Hospice means so much to us as a family.

Carrie Sugden with daughter Hallie, holding photo of grandad Ken.

“The care my grandad received was unbelievable and the whole team are so caring, not just to their patients, but to their families too.

" Everyone at Wakefield Hospice gives 100 per cent to everyone who steps through those doors and makes possibly the hardest time in their lives that little bit easier.

“The team always went above and beyond throughout my grandads stay, and that is why we will be dedicating our candle in memory of grandad Ken and making a donation to the Wakefield Hospice Candles at the Castle appeal this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone can dedicate a candle for a suggested minimum donation of £10 per dedication.

All dedications will be displayed in their own individual candle bag, creating a beautiful in-memory display at Sandal Castle, and for those wishing to make a dedication online there is also the option to dedicate a virtual candle or virtual star in memory of a loved one too at no extra cost.

Maggie Keane, Wakefield Hospice In-Memory and Legacies Fundraiser, said: “Last year’s Candles at the Castle event was such a special event for so many people, the sun shone and it provided the perfect setting for a truly touching and heart-warming evening of remembrance and celebrating the lives of our loved ones.

“This year’s event will take place between 6pm-9pm, with refreshments available to purchase from our catering team and at Castle Café, so bring your chairs and join us for another unforgettable evening this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many thanks to all who have already made a dedication, and a special thank you to OE Electrics who have once again returned as the Headline Sponsors for our appeal this year.”

Parking is available for the event at Sandal Castle Primary School (WF2 6AS) and Wakefield Adult Education Service (WF2 7DQ), limited disabled parking is also available on site and attendees are asked to park considerately around the area.

To find out more about the Candles at the Castle appeal, event or how to make a dedication, visit www.wakefieldhospice.co.uk/castle.