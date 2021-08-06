'I fear my house could collapse': Resident's concerns over quarrying near his home

Pete McGowan, says there is already evidence of subsidence of his property in Stanley after heavy plant machinery was used nearby to complete a week’s worth of remedial work on the riverbank.

But he now says the plans to quarry for sand and gravel at Stanley Ferry, which will take place over the course of a decade, has left him worried.

He has spoken with Wakefield Council, which approved the scheme, but feels like his concerns are not being taken seriously.

Pete McGowan says nobody is listening to him about his concerns.

The 62-year-old said: “You can see how much the house has moved and it’s frightening.

“They think the embankment is stable and robust but it’s not.

“And because it’s now got planning permission, I’ve been told it’s too late, but if there’s any remedial work that needs doing they should give assurances that they will pay for it.

“They’re not taking me seriously.

“I’m not being vindictive, I just want special care and caution to be taken, and make sure if something needs to be done, it will be done.

“I’m not for or against this quarry, but this is my retirement home.

“I’m an ex miner and I’ve invested the money I had in this and it’s worrying what could happen.

“I feel like I’m being fobbed off.”

The house, which sits between the river and the canal on Ferry Lane was bought up by Mr McGowan 10 years ago.

He then spent 18 months renovating the property to a high standard.

The foundations are built on sand, which he was aware of when he bought it, and he was required to put ring beams around the property and re-brick it to ensure it would remain stable.

However, he says that around 20 months ago he was told that work was needed on the nearby riverbank and that heavy plant machinery was to be used.

He said: “For the last two years everything was tickety boo, then they told me about the work on the river bank.

“When they were doing it the house was just shaking and then cracks began to appear all over the house.

“The bridge next to my house has dropped as well because of the plant machinery.”