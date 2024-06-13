Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wakefield mum has told how she woke up thinking she wasn’t going to survive after breast cancer lead to life-threatening sepsis.

Anna Brown, 39, a holistic therapist from Ossett, received her breast cancer diagnosis 18 months after her father died of lung cancer.

Devastatingly, one of Anna’s aunts had died from breast cancer in the same six months, and another aunt was diagnosed with the disease at the same time.

What followed next saw Anna in a life-threatening condition as complications from her treatment led to sepsis.

Anna with her children William and Amelia.

Now, five years on from her diagnosis, and family trauma, Anna is set to take part in Breast Cancer Now’s Pink Ribbon Walk at the Bakewell Showground in the Derbyshire Dales to raise vital funds for the charity’s research and support.

Anna was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in 2019. Finding out she had breast cancer, particularly at such a difficult time for her family was devastating, but Anna maintains that her son, William, 12, and daughter, Amelia, 13, kept her spirits up during her treatment, as did writing of her experience.

Anna said: “I had found a lump and there was no denying what it was. You could feel it through my clothes. It was incredibly prominent. When I went for the biopsy, it was only 18 millimetres. So it was like the size of a marble, but it felt like the size of an egg.

“After my diagnosis, I was a bit numb, if I’m totally honest. And then the tears came. It was a shock. Although you never expect it, I kind of did because of my family history.

Anna receiving chemotherapy.

“And everyone’s saying, ‘you’re so strong’ or ‘you’re so brave’ but I don’t have a choice. I have to do this. If it hadn’t been for my kids, I don’t know if I’d have fought as hard as I did.

“People should know that it can literally happen to anybody. I’ve had three friends diagnosed since I had it myself. Everybody should know that if something doesn’t feel right, just go and get it checked out.

" It doesn’t matter if they turn around and say it’s nothing. Breast cancer does not discriminate. It doesn’t matter what your race is or what your gender is.”

Following her diagnosis, Anna underwent successful chemotherapy treatment but she became unwell, and following an emergency trip to the hospital she was treated for sepsis, which left her fighting for her life.

Anna said: “I had the chemo and then that was it. I had an ultrasound and the cancer had shrunk to the size of a ballpoint pen.

"It was just mind blowing how effective the chemo was considering how little of the treatment I had received. But four days after my final chemo session, I was rushed with blue lights straight to the emergency department with suspected neutropenic sepsis. I just had no immune system.

“At that point, I had thought to myself that I’ve pretty much beat it. That was amazing. But then this happened. I was in and out of consciousness and there is very little I remember of the evening.

"What I remember is just waking up and hearing beeps and thinking ‘I’m actually not going to survive this.’”

Anna was successfully treated for the sepsis and now has no evidence of breast cancer.

While multiple members of her family had been diagnosed with cancer, Anna says her own diagnosis came as a surprise and wants to take on this challenge to help raise awareness that breast cancer can happen to anyone.

With every step, walkers like Anna will help Breast Cancer Now to fund world-class research and life-changing support, helping Breast Cancer Now achieve its ambition that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer will live and live well.

To take part, register online by 11.59pm on Sunday, June 16 or register on the day – June 22 – at 8am for the 20-mile walk or 10.30am for the 10-mile walk.

Walkers will be supported all the way with a clearly marked route, expert guides and regular rest stops with snacks - allowing those taking part to soak up the spectacular scenery and focus on reaching the finish line.

They can also add their message to those affected by breast cancer to a pink ribbon placed along the route joining the thousands of messages we've gathered over the last 15 years.

Claire Pulford, Associate Director, Community and Events at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Our amazing Pink Ribbon Walks give walkers the opportunity to explore beautiful locations across the country and to help provide vital support to those diagnosed and living with breast cancer. With your walking boots and friends and family in tow, you can make the difference to the lives of those impacted by the disease.

“Whether it’s a new challenge or breath-taking views you’re looking for, this is a chance to come together with friends, family or to walk solo, for an enjoyable day while making a real difference to anyone affected by breast cancer. We’ll be ready and waiting with a hero’s welcome, your well-earned medal and a meal to celebrate your achievement with you at the finish line.”

Walking for Breast Cancer Now has never been more important. Every year, around 55,000 women and 400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK, and this number is continuing to rise. With an estimated 600,000 living with a diagnosis of breast cancer and this predicted to rise to 1.2 million in 2030, raising awareness of breast cancer and funds is more important than ever.