'I won a piece of Xscape's iconic 'Cas Cactus' and I am delighted!'

Earlier this year The Express teamed up with leisure destination Xscape Yorkshire to give one lucky reader the chance to own a unique, money-can’t-buy piece of the iconic cactus lift.

Since opening in 2003, Xscape’s 12-metre cactus-shaped lift has served hundreds of thousands of visitors, quickly becoming a famous landmark in the region.

Used as a meeting spot in the centre or the backdrop of many photo opportunities, the cactus lift holds a special place for locals and visitors

Alistair is delighted to have his keepsake piece of the iconic cactus.

As part of essential works to improve accessibility and enhance the customer experience, the ‘Cas Vegas’ cactus has been retired to make way for a new lift.

And we gave you the chance to keep its legacy alive and hang a piece of the cactus shell inside your home.

We had more than 200 entries with Alistair Crompton picked at random as the winner!

Alistair said: “The ‘Cas Cactus’ is an iconic piece of Castleford art.

The plaque has been unveiled in Xscape to remember the cactus lift.

"I remember the first time seeing it was about 20 years ago when I was bought a snow boarding lesson for my birthday and as soon as you walked into the building the imposing cactus stood out.

"Since then I’ve brought youth groups, been to birthday parties and having lived here for nearly 10 years it has featured in a lot of my life in one way or another.

“I am delighted to have won a piece of the infamous cactus and will take pride of place in our home.”