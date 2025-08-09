'I'm a safety expert - here are the warning signs of a rat infestation and how to keep them out'

With the UK seeing a rise in rat sightings across urban and suburban areas, a construction health and safety expert is warning that most people won’t spot the signs of an infestation until it’s already a serious problem.

Derek Hales from SMSTS Course has decades of experience working on-site where pest risks are higher.

He said: “Rats don’t knock – they sneak in.

"And by the time you see one, you’re likely dealing with several. But in homes and businesses, it’s often the small, strange signs that people overlook.”

The lesser-known signs you might have rats:

According to Derek, these are the unusual clues that should set alarm bells ringing:

Greasy smudge marks on skirting boards: Rats tend to run the same routes over and over – their fur leaves oily trails along walls.

Chewed cables in lofts or underfloor voids – it’s not just a nuisance, it’s a fire risk.

Hollow-sounding plasterboard – Rats can burrow through internal walls, and their tunnelling can make walls or floors sound different when knocked.

Unusual pet behaviour – If your dog or cat is suddenly obsessed with a spot in the wall or floor, don’t ignore it. They often notice things before we do.

Why are rats getting bigger?

In recent years, sightings of ‘cat-sized’ rats have made headlines – and Derek says it’s not an exaggeration.

“We’re seeing rats regularly exceeding 40cm from nose to tail,” he said.

“They’re well-fed, well-sheltered, and becoming bolder.”

Also, several modern lifestyle habits are contributing to their size:

Food waste and littering: Bins overflowing with food scraps or poorly stored takeaways give rats an endless buffet. The more food available, the bigger they grow.

Compost heaps and bird feeders – These attract rats even in rural gardens. Bird seed and kitchen scraps are high-calorie fuel.

Milder winters – Climate shifts mean fewer rats are dying off in cold months, allowing larger ones to survive and breed.

Derek warns that the bigger the rat, the more damage it can do – particularly to insulation, wiring and internal structures.

How rats get in – and how to stop them

While many assume rats only enter through open doors or bins, the most common entry points are more surprising.

Drain pipes and toilet systems – Rats are excellent swimmers. If there’s a break in your pipework or your toilet isn't sealed properly, they can come up the pipes.

Air bricks and broken vents – Rats only need a gap the size of a thumb to squeeze through.

Gaps under kitchen units – Even new-builds can have unfinished spaces behind cupboards that rats love to nest in.

Preventative measures that work

Use wire mesh on external openings – especially around vents and pipe outlets.

Check your garden: Overgrown plants, compost heaps, and even bird feeders can attract rodents.

Don’t rely on poison alone: If you’re seeing droppings or hearing noises, get professional advice.

Laying poison might kill one – but it doesn’t stop them getting in.