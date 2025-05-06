'I'm so ready to find my man!' Wakefield Entrepreneur appears Channel 4's new dating show The Honesty Box

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An entrepreneur from Wakefield is one of the contestants on a new dating show and hopes she’ll find her soulmate.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominika, 26, who goes by the name Dom on the show, is on the new Channel 4 dating experiment series The Honesty Box.

The show puts a cast of singles in Truetopia, a sunny and romantic paradise, in pursuit of true love.

However, there is just one rule- do not lie’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom said she will 'swim so many lengths to find the right man'. (PHOTO CH4)

While the daters explore romances with their matches they are regularly tested by the dreaded Honesty Box – a lie detection system asking probing questions about their true feelings.

If they tell the truth, it could impact their newly formed relationships but if they lie, it will reduce the £100,000 Trust Fund.

Hosted by Vicky Pattison of Geordie Shore fame and counsellor Lucinda Light, the show started on Monday, April 28, with Dom making her entrance during last night’s episode (May 5).

Lucinda guides the daters as Truetopia’s very own Sincerity Coach, encouraging each of them to discover and share their inner truth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at the dramatic Truth Terrace, Vicky reveals the Honesty Box results to the group.

But can the singles work out who has lied and cost them money from the Trust Fund?

New episodes come out every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on E4.

Speaking about taking part in the show, Dom, who was born in Poland, “I'm actually a registered nurse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I worked as a nurse for three years before I wanted to become an entrepreneur and work for myself.

"I don't like working for other people. I don't like people telling me what to do. I've always been into fitness.

"During the pandemic I thought, you know what - I'm going to quit my nursing job and just start as a fitness coach. I started personal training in person and then eventually moved to online coaching.

"Now I travel the world, help women and I just love it.”

Asked if she was an honest person, she said: “I'm definitely a very honest person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes I can be brutal. That is one thing my friends actually like about me, because I never beat around the bush.

"I just tell them straight how it is.”

Dom said she is hoping the experience will help her find love.

"I am hoping I find love here. That's what I've come here for. I am so ready to find my man. Settle and just be happy happily ever after.

"When I'm in a relationship, I am very loving and very caring. I'll cook for you, I'll clean for you. I'll do everything you need me to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll be videographer, I'll be photographer. Whatever it is you need, I will do anything for you.

"I think I'm just a caring person from my background as a nurse. I've got a mothering, caring nature.

" It's not just in relationships. I'm like that with friends as well. I look after everybody around me all the time.

"I would really like to find the love of my life.

"Somebody that I can travel with, somebody that I can have a family with, someone that I can grow my life with.

"We can grow together and live happily ever after because there are happy endings.

"I like to believe that there are.”