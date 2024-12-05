Image appeal after indecent exposure at Castleford's Junction 32 shopping outlet

By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Dec 2024, 09:18 BST
Police are appealing for information about the identity of the pictured man who officers would like to speak to in connection with an indecent exposure offence in Castleford.

The offence is reported to have taken place in a shop at the Junction 32 shopping outlet at around 6.40pm on Monday, October 28.

Most Popular

Enquiries have been ongoing since that time to try and identify the man pictured in this CCTV image.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers in Wakefield District are now appealing for the public’s help in providing information about this man’s identity.

Do you recognise this man?placeholder image
Do you recognise this man?

Similarly, the man himself is urged to come forward to assist police in their ongoing enquiries into this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to make contact calling 101 or online via Live Chat quoting crime reference 13240590435.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice