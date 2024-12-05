Image appeal after indecent exposure at Castleford's Junction 32 shopping outlet
The offence is reported to have taken place in a shop at the Junction 32 shopping outlet at around 6.40pm on Monday, October 28.
Enquiries have been ongoing since that time to try and identify the man pictured in this CCTV image.
Officers in Wakefield District are now appealing for the public’s help in providing information about this man’s identity.
Similarly, the man himself is urged to come forward to assist police in their ongoing enquiries into this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to make contact calling 101 or online via Live Chat quoting crime reference 13240590435.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.