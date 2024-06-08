In pictures: 11 match photos from the 1895 Cup final as Wakefield Trinity beat Sheffield Eagles 50-6

By Dominic Brown
Published 8th Jun 2024, 21:15 BST
Wakefield Trinity turned on the style to defeat Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup final.

Trinity ran in nine tries on their way to a 50-6 victory at Wembley, their first appearance at the national stadium for 45 years.

Oliver Pratt, Josh Griffin and Jermaine McGillvary all scored twice, while there was a sensational length of the field effort from winger Lachlan Walmsley.

Luke Gale and Thomas Doyle also crossed the whitewash for Trinity.

Max Jowitt added 14 points from the boot.

Here is the best of the match action.

Lachlan Walmsley celebrates his length of the field try

1. Match action

Lachlan Walmsley celebrates his length of the field try Photo: Gerard Binks

Wakefield Trinity line up before kick-off

2. Pre-match

Wakefield Trinity line up before kick-off Photo: Gerard Binks

Luke Gale scores a try

3. Match action

Luke Gale scores a try Photo: Gerard Binks

Luke Gale celebrates his try

4. Match action

Luke Gale celebrates his try Photo: Gerard Binks

