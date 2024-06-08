In pictures: 11 match photos from the 1895 Cup final as Wakefield Trinity beat Sheffield Eagles 50-6

Trinity ran in nine tries on their way to a 50-6 victory at Wembley, their first appearance at the national stadium for 45 years.

Oliver Pratt, Josh Griffin and Jermaine McGillvary all scored twice, while there was a sensational length of the field effort from winger Lachlan Walmsley.

Luke Gale and Thomas Doyle also crossed the whitewash for Trinity.

Max Jowitt added 14 points from the boot.

Here is the best of the match action.

1 . Match action Lachlan Walmsley celebrates his length of the field try Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . Match action Luke Gale scores a try Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales