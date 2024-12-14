In pictures: CAPA College star Tasha Ghouri's incredible Strictly journey ahead of tonight's final

The ex-Love Island star has dominated the leaderboard throughout the series – being the first contestant of the series to score a 10 and a perfect 40 from the judges.

After surviving the last two dance-offs, Tasha made it through to the 2024 Strictly final alongside Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley and Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

On making the final, the social media star and activist told It Takes Two host, Fleur East, that it was her “biggest goal”.

She said: “This is my biggest goal to make it to the end of the road.

"I feel like it just finishing off so nicely our journey together and like I said, Aljaz is very proud of me right now.

"I didn't give up once. I kept trying, kept fighting and now we’re in the final. I mean, it's crazy to even say I'm a finalist. That's all I ever wanted!”

Tasha, 26, and her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec will perform three more routines tonight (Saturday) in a bid to win the glitterball trophy – a showdance, the judges’ choice and a couple’s choice.

The pair have been asked to recreate their original couple’s choice to ‘What About Us’ by P!nk – which they performed in week seven.

Tasha and Aljaz have also chosen to redo their American Smooth to ‘Someone You Loved’ by Lewis Capaldi, from week ten, which gave them the first 40 of the series.

Finally, the pair will perform their highly anticipated showdance to ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’ by Benny Goodman.

The Strictly Come Dancing final takes place tonight on BBC One at 6pm.

