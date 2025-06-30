The classic car rally was held on Saturday at the National Coal Mining Museum. (Roy Henstock)placeholder image
The classic car rally was held on Saturday at the National Coal Mining Museum. (Roy Henstock)

In pictures: Classic car rally rolls in to the National Coal Mining Museum

By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
Car-lovers were ready to rev their engines as they took a trip down memory lane at the weekend.

The National Coal Mining Museum hosted a free classic car rally on Saturday, showcasing a stunning array of classic vehicles, from vintage icons to retro favourites.

Organised in partnership with Unofficial Yorkshire Classic Cars, the one-day spectacular featured a dazzling display of classic cars from across the decades, delicious food and drink and people can meet with car owners and enthusiasts.

Take a look at a few photos from the day, taken by Roy Henstock.

The car show took place on Saturday.

1. Car rally

The car show took place on Saturday. Photo: Roy Henstock

Photo Sales
A display of classic cars from across the decades.

2. Classics

A display of classic cars from across the decades. Photo: Roy Henstock

Photo Sales
It was a day to meet with car owners and enthusiasts.

3. Fan favourites

It was a day to meet with car owners and enthusiasts. Photo: Roy Henstock

Photo Sales
It was a really fun day as the museum welcomed visitors to the unique celebration of motoring history.

4. Dazzling displays

It was a really fun day as the museum welcomed visitors to the unique celebration of motoring history. Photo: Roy Henstock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:National Coal Mining Museum
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice