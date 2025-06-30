In pictures: Classic car rally rolls in to the National Coal Mining Museum

The National Coal Mining Museum hosted a free classic car rally on Saturday, showcasing a stunning array of classic vehicles, from vintage icons to retro favourites.

Organised in partnership with Unofficial Yorkshire Classic Cars, the one-day spectacular featured a dazzling display of classic cars from across the decades, delicious food and drink and people can meet with car owners and enthusiasts.

Take a look at a few photos from the day, taken by Roy Henstock.

1 . Car rally The car show took place on Saturday. Photo: Roy Henstock

2 . Classics A display of classic cars from across the decades. Photo: Roy Henstock

3 . Fan favourites It was a day to meet with car owners and enthusiasts. Photo: Roy Henstock

4 . Dazzling displays It was a really fun day as the museum welcomed visitors to the unique celebration of motoring history. Photo: Roy Henstock