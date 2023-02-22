Italian tech company, Sirti's, UK regional office was located on Back Northgate Road in Pontefract.Italian tech company, Sirti's, UK regional office was located on Back Northgate Road in Pontefract.
Italian tech company, Sirti's, UK regional office was located on Back Northgate Road in Pontefract.

In pictures: Explore Pontefract's abandoned telecommunications building that was home to a major Italian technology company

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Feb 2023, 20:00 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 10:56 BST
This telecommunications complex in Pontefract was once home to the regional office of Sirti, one of Europe’s largest technology companies.

The empty building, on Back Northgate Road, was formerly a UK office of Sirti, a leading firm in Italy for the design and production of network infrastructures and telecoms systems.

Founded in 1921 in Milan, the company operates in the telecommunications and ICT, energy and transport sectors.

Over a century later, the company has also been a successful player on an international level with a direct presence in the United Arab Emirates, Libya, Qatar and Scandinavia as well as having offices throughout Europe.

They have around 4000 employees in Italy and abroad.

Sirti vacated the Pontefract site in 2017 and the building has remained unoccupied since.

In March 2022, a blaze tore through the upper levels of the premises and Back Northgate Road had to be closed for a number of hours as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

The site is now severely fire damaged and remains abandoned to this day.

Take a look inside the old Sirti complex through these 12 photos, taken by urban explore Lost Places & Forgotten Faces.

Sirti was founded in 1921 in Milan, Italy.

1. Flushed out

Sirti was founded in 1921 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The building remains empty and dangerous, with only urban explorers attempting to enter.

2. Left behind

The building remains empty and dangerous, with only urban explorers attempting to enter. Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Decades later, the tech company has expanded with a direct presence in KSA, UAE, Libya, Qatar and Scandinavia as well as having offices throughout Europe.

3. From Italy to Pontefract

Decades later, the tech company has expanded with a direct presence in KSA, UAE, Libya, Qatar and Scandinavia as well as having offices throughout Europe. Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The company is Italy's leading technology company in the design and production of network infrastructures and telecoms system integration.

4. Thriving business

The company is Italy's leading technology company in the design and production of network infrastructures and telecoms system integration. Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PontefractEuropeQatar
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice