The empty building, on Back Northgate Road, was formerly a UK office of Sirti, a leading firm in Italy for the design and production of network infrastructures and telecoms systems.

Founded in 1921 in Milan, the company operates in the telecommunications and ICT, energy and transport sectors.

Over a century later, the company has also been a successful player on an international level with a direct presence in the United Arab Emirates, Libya, Qatar and Scandinavia as well as having offices throughout Europe.

They have around 4000 employees in Italy and abroad.

Sirti vacated the Pontefract site in 2017 and the building has remained unoccupied since.

In March 2022, a blaze tore through the upper levels of the premises and Back Northgate Road had to be closed for a number of hours as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

The site is now severely fire damaged and remains abandoned to this day.

Take a look inside the old Sirti complex through these 12 photos, taken by urban explore Lost Places & Forgotten Faces.

Flushed out Sirti was founded in 1921 in Milan, Italy.

Left behind The building remains empty and dangerous, with only urban explorers attempting to enter.

From Italy to Pontefract Decades later, the tech company has expanded with a direct presence in KSA, UAE, Libya, Qatar and Scandinavia as well as having offices throughout Europe.

Thriving business The company is Italy's leading technology company in the design and production of network infrastructures and telecoms system integration.