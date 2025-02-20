In pictures: Mayor opens Hamilton Springs care home in Pontefract which has created 100 new jobs

Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Darren Byford, cut the ribbon to officially open Hamilton Springs care home, on Westfield Lane, and highlighted the need for this type of facility in the community. He also thanked the home’s care team for their dedication to residents.

The new home, which is run by Exemplar Health Care, is the result of an extensive refurbishment of the former building, New Haven elderly care home, which started in January 2024.

The home has 37 large bedrooms, each with an en-suite wet room, split across three communities. It also features communal dining and living spaces, sensory bathrooms, an activities hub with an assisted daily living kitchen, a therapy treatment room, a beauty salon and a large accessible garden.

Helen Lawson, commissioning manager at Exemplar Health Care, said: “We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our state-of-the-art care home in South Elmsall, following an extensive refurbishment of the closed building.

“This new home embodies our commitment to providing exceptional care and support to those living with complex care needs.

“We know our service offering is in high demand for individuals and families in the Pontefract area and our dedicated team is looking forward to working with local commissioners, social workers and families to make a positive difference to people that need long term nursing care and support.”

Hamilton Springs care home is Exemplar Health Care’s 11th home in West Yorkshire and supports adults living with complex mental health needs, dementia, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities.

The opening of the new home has created 100 new healthcare jobs in the local area.

Claire Phelps, home manager at Hamilton Springs, said: “I am deeply committed to creating an environment that fosters inclusivity and empowerment, and I am certain the home will have a profoundly positive impact as we help more people be supported in a homely setting that they can make their own.

“The whole team wants to create a warm and vibrant community where individuals can thrive, families can find support and where compassionate care is at the forefront of everything we do.”

The home is still recruiting for several roles. For more details, visit the Exemplar Health Care careers website: https://www.exemplarhc.com/careers

