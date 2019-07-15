Diamond cheerleaders put on a performance

In pictures: Ossett's 30th Anniversary Gala 2019

Can you spot yourself in the pictures below?

Ossett Gala returned for its 30th anniversary Saturday, July 13. DO you recognise anyone in the pictures below?

Playing the piano for a day of joy

1. The sound of music...

Playing the piano for a day of joy
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Numerous stalls were at the event

2. Crowds attended the gala

Numerous stalls were at the event
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
People visited the stalls to purchase goodies

3. Sneaky photo of the shoppers

People visited the stalls to purchase goodies
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The Brickhouse Youth Club also attended the Gala and had their own stall too

4. Brickhouse Youth Club

The Brickhouse Youth Club also attended the Gala and had their own stall too
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4