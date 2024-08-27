In pictures: Wakefield Trinity players, fans and staff celebrate winning Championship League Leaders' Shield

Jubilant scenes followed the 48-6 victory over Halifax Panthers at The Shay as Trinity were presented with the League Leaders’ Shield to mark an impressive campaign that has seen them win 20 of their 21 Championship matches so far, as well as winning the 1895 Cup at Wembley in June.

Speaking to Trinity’s official website, Ellis said Wakefield have had “a fantastic first season and I would like to praise the whole club”.

“Daryl Powell and the coaching staff have worked tirelessly to achieve the League Leaders trophy,” he said.

"The work that was done in pre-season and which has continued throughout the season has been first class.

“We have a coaching set-up that I have every faith will get us back where we all want to be in the top half of Super League.

“The recruitment that Steve Mills has done for this season and for next has been outstanding.

“The players have been a credit to themselves and the club and have performed at a high level throughout the whole season.

“They showed character bouncing back from the two low points of the season and I knew after we avenged the cup defeat at Featherstone with the league victory I knew we were going to have a great year.

“How we bounced back from the Toulouse defeat is further evidence of the spirit in the camp. We don’t have any egos in the camp or bad influences, which is a massive part of a successful team.”

He added: “Lastly and in reality the biggest praise is to the supporters.

“We have travelled in numbers to every game and the support at Wembley was unbelievable. The noise on walking out leading the team was inspiring.

“Sat amongst the other owners and rugby league officials there was a sense of shock at how many supporters we took and an excitement for a return to Super League of a new look Wakefield Trinity.

“I cannot thank you all enough.”

Take a look at these photos of the celebrations after Sunday’s match, taken by club photographer Dean Williams.

