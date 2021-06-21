Indoor go-karting track planned at Xscape

Xscape in Castleford.

Plans have been put to Wakefield council to concert the part of the site into an electric racing arena.

Gravity, the company behind the plans, is looking to convert a large section of the first floor of the complex which is currently vacant.

Many of the units have been left unoccupied for at least four years, and were previously operated by bars and restaurants.

Gravity is an established operator at Xscape who already provide a trampoline park, climbing walls and high ropes.

The plans show a two-storey circular track with cafe facilities, seating area and party area.

The company says it could provide up to 50 new full-time jobs.

A planning statement reads: "The site has been vacant for a significant period, ranging from 2014 to 2016, and the proposals respond to genuine market interest to occupy the units meaningfully.

"Xscape plays an important role in the regional economy and is a unique destination for leisure and entertainment functions. The application would support its ongoing operation, particularly as it recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic."