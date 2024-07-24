Inspirational Wakefield student wins at national charity awards ceremony

2024 Awards Ceremony, Held at Mansion House

Awa, a student from Wakefield has won the the Professional Services Sector Award at the Student Social Mobility Awards for her outstanding achievements in the sector alongside her studies.

The Student Social Mobility Awards, were created by the award winning charity upReach to celebrate the outstanding achievements of undergraduates from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and to celebrate the incredible work being done by individuals and organisations to transform social mobility in the UK.

Awa encountered the challenge of being the first in her family to go to university and learning to navigate the world of higher education without much guidance. Awa was determined to defy expectations, as a neurodivergent woman who grew up on a council estate, she was driven to make it to university and thrive.

For Awa, winning at the 2024 Student Social Mobility Awards means a great deal.

Professional Service Sector Award Winner Awa receiving her award

“Winning the Professional Services and Consulting Student Social Mobility Award serves as a reminder that it doesn’t matter where you come from, what you study or how your brain works you deserve to be recognised and celebrated for your achievements. [I hope] It will allow me to reach more students in need of a role model and especially now that I’m graduating this year, supplying them with the tools I wish I had when I was starting university.”

During her time at the University of Nottingham, as a Sociology student, Awa co-founded the first independent student-run consulting firm at the university, which has supported 60 students in starting their consulting careers, alongside being the vice-director of the Women in Trading Society, producing a podcast and her TikTok supporting others.

Awa shares a reminder for other young people experiencing similar challenges: “It doesn’t matter if you tick every box of inequity, whether you’re neurodivergent, Muslim, or Black… you deserve to be celebrated. If you are ever unsure of how to navigate university or your career journey you can actively take charge of your fate by seeking out opportunities. There are content creators such as myself if you want to learn the fundamentals, people on LinkedIn you’re inspired by and can connect with but also social mobility organisations like upReach, which has been a game-changer for me and helped me massively in my career journey.”

upReach’s Student Social Mobility Awards showcase the incredible work being done by individuals and organisations to transform and promote social mobility across the UK. Hosted at London’s Manor House, these awards celebrate undergraduates for their academic excellence, dedication to social mobility, outstanding career accomplishments and remarkable achievement.

2023 SSMAs Video: https://youtu.be/wKMF8t4e1ik

The award-winning social mobility charity upReach, which organises the awards, currently provides personalised 1-to-1 support to 3,000 students from across the UK. They created the Student Social Mobility Awards to celebrate the outstanding achievements of undergraduates from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and to celebrate the incredible work being done by individuals and organisations to transform social mobility in the UK.

Nick Bent, CEO of upReach comments: “Amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis events like the Student Social Mobility Awards take on even greater significance following the recent general election. These awards highlighted the incredible journeys of those who, despite times of economic adversity, have triumphed over significant obstacles to succeed. Their stories inspired guests and will continue to inspire future generations. It has been an honour to have celebrated the individuals and organisations dedicated to improving social mobility throughout the UK. Their stories serve as a beacon of hope for the future of social mobility.”

This year’s awards were judged by an exciting panel of judges. Ayo Solake, distinguished keynote speaker is known for her expertise in STEM and sustainability, with broadcasting experience at prestigious platforms such as the BBC and National Geographic. Alongside her we have Anne Marie Canning MBE, the Chief Executive of The Brilliant Club, an award-winning university access charity. Their insights and knowledge were invaluable and made this year’s awards truly exceptional.

