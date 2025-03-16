International Women's Month: Meet the female leader who is making a big impact on grassroots football

Meet the passionate and driven Head of Football Development at West Riding Football Association, Jo deTute, whose dedication to advancing the game has made a significant impact on grassroots football across the region for over a decade.

Jo’s journey in football development has been marked by her constant commitment to supporting clubs, coaches, and players of all ages, levels and ability.

With years of experience in the industry, Jo has worked tirelessly to improve opportunities for football development within the county, ensuring that the sport remains accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

During International Women’s Month, a great deal of the focus is placed on a single day and those making a real difference.

When asked about her thoughts on the month and what it feels like to be a woman in a male-dominated industry, Jo simply says “I’ve never particularly focused on being a woman in a male-dominated industry.

"For me, it’s always been about doing the job to the best of my ability, and I’m fortunate to work in an environment where my contributions are valued and respected.

"I’ve never experienced any significant challenges because of my gender, and I’m grateful for the supportive colleagues and community around me.”

Jo’s ability to navigate the football development landscape is a testament to her dedication to the sport. Under her leadership, the West Riding FA has seen growth in community programs, coaching initiatives, and player development pathways, all with the aim of fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Significant progress has been made in unlocking equal opportunities for all women and girls to access, participate in, and thrive within football. In line with the ongoing momentum and historic growth of the women’s game,

The FA has launched a powerful new campaign titled ‘Made for This Game.’ This initiative, in collaboration with the Lionesses, further highlights the steps being taken to elevate women’s football to new heights.

Sue Day, The FA’s Director of Women’s Football said: “We are clear that we cannot rest on our laurels when it comes to driving growth across the women’s and girls’ game.

"We’ve created Made for This Game to reiterate a clear message to every woman and girl in the country, that no matter your age, ability or background, football is a sport where you belong.

"The time to convince people that girls should be allowed to play is long gone.

"While so much progress has been made to create opportunities for women and girls in football, we know there is so much more to do, so the hard work to create true equality across the game continues.”

As Head of Football Development, Jo is a true advocate for the power of sport to bring people together and provide valuable life skills.

Her leadership continues to inspire others in the football community and beyond, proving that success is about passion, dedication, and the drive to make a positive difference.

The West Riding FA continues to support Jo as she works to further enhance the development of football at every level across the region, and with 45 per cent of the staff at the West Riding being female, it’s easy to see why inclusivity is something Jo

can confidently experience every day in her workplace.

