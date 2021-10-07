Invasion of fruit flies: Six ways to get rid of the pesky flies that are invading homes

Have you noticed little flies around your home of late?

Fruit flies typically swarm homes during early autumn and with the warmer weather combined with increased rainfall, the pesky little things have been breeding and are now in our houses looking for rotting specks of food.

While they may seem harmless, the bugs can carry bacteria and germs including E. coli, listeria and salmonella.

They also attract more spiders into our homes.

So, how can you get rid of them and in an environmentally friendly way?

Cut off their food source

The best is to cut off their source of food.

Throw out overripe fruit and don't leave any food left out uncovered.

Also, ditch the fruit bowl storing your fruit in the fridge or cupboard.

Wine

You can use any leftover wine, that's been standing there a while, to trap the flies.

By leaving an almost empty bottle of wine open in the room most affected, the alcohol-attracted flies will fly in and be unable to escape.

If you don't have wine, then any alcohol will do as long as it's in a funnel neck bottle.

All you need to do is leave an almost empty wine bottle open in the affected room.

Apple cider vinegar

Works the same as wine. The flies will be attracted to the pungent aroma at the bottom of the trap and won't be able to climb back out again.

Just fill a container with vinegar but add in a few drops of washing up liquid and leave where they are seen the most.

Old fruit

If you do have any riper fruit lying about, that could be what the flies are attracted to - BUT you can use pieces of it to trap them.

Cut some chunks from the fruit and place them in the bottom of a glass jar, adding a bit of vinegar.

Roll a piece of paper into a cone shape and place it in the jar, to make a funnel.

The flies will be attracted to the fruit, but once inside the cone they won't be able to escape.

Peppermint

Using an essential oil like peppermint or lavender should help keep them at bay as such smells the fruit flies hate.

Basil and lemongrass are also known to deter them.

Take the bins out regularly and wipe up spills