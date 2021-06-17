Is your dog as pampered as this Wakefield Chihuahua with bespoke blinds and an ottoman bed for his toys?

A Wakefield dog owner has been fondly nicknamed ‘Chihuahua Man’ after dedicating a room in his home to his pet chihuahua, Wolf.

After a year of lonely lockdowns, pet ownership has boomed and is now higher than ever with people turning to their fluffy friends for companionship and comfort. With so little to focus on, it’s no surprise that we’ve all been keen to treat our pets!

From four poster dog beds to hammocks for cats, doggy decor, or should that be ‘dogcor’, has become more and more popular.

Consider yourself pet-crazy? You may want to step up your game.

From having bespoke blinds created for his home with his dog’s face on to framing portraits of his pet, Jon Crowder has pushed the pooch pampering boundaries to the max!

A Wakefield dog owner has been fondly nicknamed ‘Chihuahua Man’ after dedicating a room in his home to his pet chihuahua, Wolf.

From having bespoke blinds created for his home with his dog’s face on to framing portraits of his pet, Jon Crowder has pushed the pooch pampering boundaries to the max!

Jon expressed his obsession with little Wolf by approaching Huddersfield based blinds retailer 247 Blinds, who agreed to accommodate his ‘unusual’ request for customised chihuahua covered blinds.

The online retailer created a number of bespoke products for the pair - the bedroom now comprises a customised water bowl, a Time4Sleep velvet ottoman bed to store all of Wolf’s toys and his own mini dressing gown. Jon can now rest easy knowing that Wolf’s room is kitted out with pampered, pup-tastic products!

Jon said: “I love Wolf like he is my child, so giving him his own bedroom was something I’ve always wanted to do. Wolf is a huge diva so making the room all about him was a complete must - he just loves taking centre stage!

Jon said: “I love Wolf like he is my child, so giving him his own bedroom was something I’ve always wanted to do. Wolf is a huge diva so making the room all about him was a complete must - he just loves taking centre stage!

“One of his favourite things to do, aside from relaxing in the comfort of his bedroom, is intently stare out of the back door for birds and the neighbours’ cats intruding in his garden.

“He loves food and wants to eat everything although he’s on a special low fat diet at the moment. He’ll demolish anything that falls from your plate within seconds.

“He also loves to play but reach out to take a toy from him and he’ll growl and show you his teeth even though he really just wants to play fetch.

“Around 8pm every night, he likes to encourage the entire household to go to bed because he’s tired so he’ll sit by the stairs and stare at people across the room. If you go upstairs to use the bathroom he’ll gallop on up to bed and if we haven’t gone to bed by 9pm he’ll leave us and take himself to bed.”

It looks like Wolf and his doggy den may now become TikTok famous themselves…

Jason Peterkin, director at 247 Blinds, said: “We were delighted to provide Jon and Wolf with the personalised blinds, to complete the look in his dog bedroom.

"Although it was a slightly unusual request and not something we would ordinarily do, we really love how the blinds turned out. It’s the perfect way to show how fond you are of your pet which is why we’d like to offer other proud pet owners the opportunity to have their own beloved pet featured on their blinds by launching a competition to find the most pampered pets in the UK.”

If you want to to pamper your pet with the same swag as Wolf and go all out with your Dogcor? You may just be in luck.

247 Blinds is now on a mission to find the most pampered pets in the UK, offering the chance to provide five lucky pet owners with some personalised blinds of their own to create a unique space for their fluffy friend.

To be in with a chance of winning the limited edition blinds, submit a photo entry of your pet looking preened and pampered by clicking the competition link here. If your cat is a queen or your dog is a diva, then get your pup-arrazzi on and steal a sassy snap of your pet!