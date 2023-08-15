The day care centre, found on Liquorice Way, was opened in the summer of 2021 and offers people living with dementia, Alzheimer's, autism and other learning difficulties a safe and secure environment to meet other people, as well as providing their carers with some respite.

The fully qualified staff are able to go the extra mile with personal care needs, medical assistance and those who need extra help with health conditions.

The centre was opened by the award-winning Jemma Clarkson-Mitchell, who specialises in dementia care, and Kully Kaur, who has more than twenty years of experience working with people with learning difficulties and special needs.

Jemma said: “Our day care centre is a safe, secure environment for the elderly to meet other people.

"Clients can spend between one and five days a week with us, to give their loved ones a break but without going into a care home, which can be very scary.

"We can provide support for people with dementia, Parkinson’s, and in fact most health conditions. We also offer support to help others with benefits, care needs, or just a friendly face for advice.

"This service bursting with activity and is loads of fun, and is here to prevent people going into care too early and to prevent loneliness.”

The day care centre is open to the elderly, those with dementia and Alzheimer's, and those with learning difficulties and special needs.

Clients will receive a two course meal cooked on site, as well as lots of refreshments, biscuits and cakes throughout the day.

One family member said: “My mum has recently started going to active minds and I have noticed a massive difference in her mood - happier, looking forward to going, being more engaging in conversations and it is lovely to see this in someone who has dementia and cannot go out on her own.

"It has given her a spring in her step again.”

The sessions run between 11am and 4pm Monday to Friday. Fees apply. For more information, visit: https://www.activemindspontefract.co.uk/