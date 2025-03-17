It might be the home of liquorice, but Jollyes new Pontefract store prompts food warning for pet owners

With the award-winning pet retailer Jollyes opening a brand-new store in Pontefract, its pet expert is advising pet owners of how dangerous some treats can be.

Home of the Liqourice Festival, Jollyes even has have local chorus group “The Liquorice Singers” performing at the opening on Friday, March 14, to serenade shoppers with pet-themed tunes.

But liquorice should be off the menu for dogs as it can cause sudden changes in blood pressure and blood sugar levels, causing damage to the heart and organs.

So, what other everyday foods flash the danger sign and pet owners should steer clear of, to avoid unnecessary vet visits?

Jollyes’ pet safety expert Annabel Battersby

Jollyes’ pet safety expert, Annabel Battersby, gives her top dozen items pet owners, from dogs to rabbits, should avoid:

Alcohol - pets, especially dogs, often enjoy the taste of alcohol, especially if it has cream, egg, or lots of sugar in it. However, they should never drink it as their livers will struggle to remove the alcohol from their blood.

Dough and raw baking mixes – these contain live yeast that can continue to expand after eating, causing bloating. This often requires urgent surgery to protect the stomach.

Mouldy food – Any food with mould is a no-no for pets – they contain toxins that can damage your pet’s organs and nervous system. Best to keep them away from bins, bird tables and other areas mould may accumulate. Bird tables should be cleaned regularly to protect your local wild birds from the same risks.

Macadamia nuts - they’re not known to be poisonous to dogs, but even a small amount can make a dog ill.

Xylitol - a common ingredient in sugar-free foods, sugar replacements, and chewing gum. Xylitol can cause your pet’s blood sugar to drop suddenly so quick veterinary treatment is required.

Baked goods – bread and biscuits, and any other foods high in carbohydrates should not be fed to rabbits.

Chocolate – Easter’s approaching so hide those chocolate eggs. chocolate contains theobromine, which is poisonous to a lot of animals. This is more concentrated in darker chocolates. Many pets, especially dogs, enjoy chocolate which poses an additional risk at this time of year and at Christmas when chocolate comes in larger amounts of packaging – that too can create a blockage in their digestive system if eaten.

Stone fruits – Stone fruits like avocados, are almost always not suitable for our pets to eat.

Onions - Onions, garlic, leeks, shallots, and chives are all part of the allium family and can all be poisonous, especially when raw. Though some are present in supplements, for example, garlic capsules, ensure feeding guidelines are followed correctly and they are bought from a reputable source.

Grapes, raisins, currants, and sultanas – these are all highly poisonous to dogs. It’s important if you think your pet has eaten anything containing these ingredients to call your vet as soon as possible.

Garden dangers - Any plants that grow from bulbs, like daffodils and tulips - the bulbs themselves are very poisonous so best not planted in parts of the garden your pet is likely to dig in to avoid getting them under their nails. Other plants to avoid include ragwort, foxglove, yew, rhubarb, clematis, rhododendron. All parts of lilies are poisonous to pets, especially cats.

Potatoes and tomatoes - any members of the nightshade family, including potatoes and tomatoes. Cooked potatoes are fine for many pets, but not raw potatoes or the leaves of the plant. Many pets enjoy raw or cooked tomatoes, but the leaves and stems shouldn’t be chewed or eaten.

“There are hidden dangers for pets lurking around every corner of the home and garden,” said Annabel.

“If you think your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t contact your vet. Write down what you think your pet has eaten, when and how much. Collect any packaging available and explain to your vet their symptoms.”