‘It seemed the perfect life, but I was an imposter': Wakefield man's incredible story from drink and drugs to well being

He’d worked with superstar Sylvester Stallone, along with heavyweight world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, but at his lowest ebb, planned on drinking himself to death.Suffering from imposter syndrome - living a surreal glitzy lifestyle through his event management company - it was just another problem in a lifetime filled with depression and anxiety.He once, as a teenager, stood at the edge of the platform at Outwood Railway Station, ready to jump in front of the next passing train.Only a friend’s phone call at that moment pulled him round.Having built up his event business in his early 20s, and his life seemingly going well, his demons returned after falling under the spell of drink and drugs.“I have suffered with my mental health all my life and diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety,” said the 27-year-old from Eastmoor.“I was put on medication for years but it made me feel like a zombie.”Setting up the event management business in his early 20s, he would book Hollywood A-listers and sports stars for after-dinner events, and from the outset seemed to have the perfect life.But cocaine and booze came with the territory.He also tipped the scales at 20 stone, and at just 5ft 8in doctors told him he would suffer a fatal heart attack.The former Outwood Grange pupil said: “It was imposter syndrome, I was hanging about with all these celebrities and felt I did not belong.“But at the time I did not care, my partner used to come and find me in a terrible state.“The drugs were like a short-term fix for a couple of hours. I was spending a lot of money on cocaine and doing it daily.“I was drinking every day, 20 cans, just to get through the day.“I thought I could just drink myself to death.”His business began to suffer, and it eventually folded during the first lockdown, but it was a turning point.He downloaded the NHS’ Couch-to-5k running app, and his first task was to jog for 30 seconds, which made him throw up.He sought help from Get Fit for Mental Wellness in Halifax, cut out the drugs immediately, then reduced his booze intake. He has now been sober for more than 600 days.He shed the weight through exercise, which “became his prescription”.Sheridann then began writing down his story, which became his published book, The Road to Mental Wellness.“My partner turned round and said it could make an interesting book, and that planted a seed in my head,” he said.“It took me eight months to finish, but I’m getting messages from people on a daily basis who have read it and said it’s their go-to book, that it’s inspiring them.”He now works in a pub and is happy, but wants to become a motivational speaker in prisons, schools and youth clubs to discuss his experiences.Having seen people charge up to £500 a session in his old business, he wants to do it for free.“All my life I tried to find the help but I never did get it, but this has totally changed my life,” he said.